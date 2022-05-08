Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from May 8 to May 14

Aries

This week brings stability and deep commitment to your relationship, but remember, you must reciprocate. Your partner will support your ambitions, and you can achieve a lot together. Joint investment into something will be fruitful. There will be some positive development related to the job, business or finances. If you’ve been thinking of starting something new, take some time to put clear plans in place and work on a strategy to achieve your goals. Be grounded, practical and realistic with money and expenses.

Taurus

There will be accomplishing tasks, a harmonious home environment and commitment in a relationship. This week promises that everything will fall in place, bringing joy & a sense of satisfaction. You will play the role of a parent, friend and partner lovingly. Financial security will be your primary concern, but do not take any hasty decisions regarding job change. Work hard and plan to ensure success. It is a good time to make a long term investment.

Gemini

This is the week of more profound love and commitments. Relationship with your partner will strengthen, and you will spend time together, which will raise your spirits. There could be a celebration in the family. Invest time in planning for something you have been nurturing for some time. Be patient & do not expect instant results. If you have a decision to make, trust your intuition and follow your instincts.

Cancer

Think for yourself in financial matters and use your information, connections and experience. Do not rely or depend on others too much. This is not the right time to make any investment or purchase a property. Exercise caution in taking any business or career-related decisions; avoid them. Prioritise things at work and then take one task at a time. Do not multitask. Routine will be monotonous and relationships demanding. Expect additional workload at the workplace. Professional commitments may not let you give much time on the love front.

Leo

You can be sure that things will be moving in the right direction in love. There will be love, respect and mutual understanding on the domestic front. There could be an important choice you will be required to make related to your love life. At work, follow your heart's calling, and once you decide to move forward, do not look back. Remember to plan appropriately. There could be a new career or job opportunity. Prioritise your workload. Be careful with your money and spend wisely.

Virgo

Approach life with confidence and courage. Be kind and respectful towards others. Nurture your entrepreneurial spirit, make a plan, and get going. You are in a stable financial condition and know how to manage your money well. Don’t hold yourself back from expressing your love and feelings to your partner. If you are single, you could be meeting someone through work or business.

Libra

Exercise caution in both love and work. This week is marked by highs and lows. Carelessness on the health front should be best avoided. Contribute with your best version on the relationship front. Beware of deception and breach of trust in business dealings. Loss of money is foreseen. Go slow in love as you may suffer betrayal of some kind at a deep emotional level.

Scorpio

There will be good news concerning finances, business, education, and property. There will be an opportunity coming your way, so seize it and start working on it. You will make progress in a project you have started recently. Money matters will be stable but pay attention to finances. For couples, it’s a great time to nurture their bond and intimacy. There will be love, optimism and energy in your relationship.

Sagittarius

If you have been working on a project or assignment, it will be finished and well appreciated. Your work will win applause and recognition this week. You can consider learning or acquiring a skill to improve your qualifications. Collaboration and working in a team to accomplish a task will be beneficial. You may be feeling overwhelmed and stressed in your personal life. You need some quiet time to pause and view things from a higher perspective. This is not a good time to start a new relationship or decide about marriage.

Capricorn

The bad mood of the spouse or a family member might spoil the domestic atmosphere. Be more flexible and accommodating in relationships. Try not to be too harsh in your words and try to understand others’ viewpoints. At work, your ideas and projects will flourish. Your efforts and hard work will pay off, and there is a possibility of financial rewards like bonuses or promotions. There will be prosperity and abundance.

Aquarius

Change in your position or circumstances is expected at work for the better. If things have been difficult recently, you will get an opportunity to turn things around. You will have fresh ideas and the energy to act on your plans. There is abundance in life, material comforts, emotional support & harmony at home. Home improvement and renovations are also on the cards. This is a good time to begin a relationship if you are single.

Pisces

Take a break from the routine, and spend some quality moments with your partner. For singles, a new romantic partnership is foreseen. With love and mutual respect, you can build a rewarding relationship. The work environment could be hostile, and you will face challenges from people in the organisation. Don’t make enemies and avoid confusion. Be cautious with whom you trust with your finances as there could be deception with money.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)