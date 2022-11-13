Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from November 12 to November 19

Aries

Change in job or workplace is possible. Use your intuition and creativity in business, work and professional dealings. Be flexible in work-related matters. There will be financial security, however, be cautious while investing. Your relationship with your partner will be loving and meaningful. Someone from your past might return to your life to rekindle a relationship. Women will be able to perform their tasks well.

Taurus

Much action and excitement are foreseen in your love and professional life. You will be expressive and freely share your passion and feelings with your partner. Make plans and take the initiative; your feelings will be well received and reciprocated. You may travel abroad/overseas concerning your work or job. Those in business may consider expansion. You will start seeing the results of initiatives taken in the past.

Gemini

Your partner's attitude might make you feel alone and vulnerable. If you feel something around you is incorrect, say it and don’t assume that people will understand. Meet and mingle with those you like. At work, you will be resourceful and will be supportive of coworkers. Your work will be appreciated, and you will be able to come up with innovative ideas to manage your work and projects.

Cancer

Your relationship will be happy and content. Maintain clear communication. Say what you mean and mean what you say. For singles, love is on its way, and you could meet someone through business or work. You will receive some important information concerning your job or money. Use caution in financial matters and use intellect instead of relying on someone else. Do not trust people blindly, and be wise in making any professional decision.

Leo

This week begins on a positive note. Financial gains are indicated. Your success on the professional front is foretold. Those hoping for a new job, promotion or bonus are likely to get a positive response. You are likely to receive good returns from an investment. Things at home will remain peaceful, and your relationship with your partner will be fun and exciting.

Virgo

Slow down and take one day at a time. Pay attention to family matters, as some flare-ups are foreseen. There could be differences of opinion and disagreements with your partner. Stay calm and be patient. Keep your plans, thoughts, and future course of action to yourself. Follow a balanced and mature approach towards finances and investment. There will be a delay in the execution of plans.

Libra

This week, you will see things getting accomplished and success earned through earnest hard work. Your relationship will be loving; however, do not be possessive or controlling, as it may hurt your partner's feelings. There could be a significant shift in your career, opportunities coming your way, and an upswing in finances. Beware of someone assertive and aggressive at work.

Scorpio

There will be some job, career-led issues like you may have a choice between two jobs or choose between positions. Listen to the advice of supportive friends & take the best possible practical steps forward. Be rational towards your finances. The relationship with family and partner will be calm and loving. Do not overthink & give space to each other. For singles, this is not a time to begin a new relationship.

Sagittarius

There will be commitment and harmony in your relationship. You will be required to adjust your behaviour to create balance and peace. Be equitable- if you love and give, you will get the love you deserve. There is financial growth & money is in the form of a bonus or promotion. It is an excellent time to make a long-term investment. You are fully geared to take on the challenges at work.

Capricorn

You will be driven by your heart and emotions this week. You will be loving, understanding and empathetic toward your partner. Try to resolve any difference in relationships or at the workplace. Your career will be going well, and new opportunities could prove profitable. Negotiations with business associates will go in your favour. Use your creativity and intuition to further your career.

Aquarius

You will know precisely what you want and need to do to have a healthy, loving and lasting relationship. Those in a new relationship will be serious and should invest time building trust and a strong foundation before taking it to the next level. Stay focused and in control of matters at work, business, and career. Discipline and structure will provide success. Plan your investments well and think through your business dealing with logic, not emotions.

Pisces

There will be a sense of both restlessness and excitement in your relationship. You should consider rekindling romance and excitement. You will have the love and support of your partner. In your job or career, you will move on to the next stage or phase of your journey. This will be for the better as you have been through a lot in the past, and now you can focus on a brighter future. Work and finance-related stress will ease out.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)