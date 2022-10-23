Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from October 23 to October 29

Aries

Your projects will thrive, and your work will be acknowledged and rewarded. There could be a promotion or a bonus coming your way. It is a good time to start a new business or job. In terms of money and investments, there will be prosperity. On the personal front, surprises and good news await you. Starting a family is also on the cards. Express your feelings and let the one you love know how you feel. Infuse some romance into your relationship.

Taurus

You will be able to overcome a major problem or roadblock in your career or workplace. Avoid being aggressive or offensive with colleagues, and be calm. Consistency in action will show results. Be careful while taking a loan or making an investment. You need to take control of the direction of your love life. Don’t neglect your feelings and emotions. It will be challenging for you to balance work and family responsibilities at this time.

Gemini

Your connection with your spouse will be full of love and surprise. You will spend time together enjoying each other's company. Home improvement is also on the cards. However, this is not the best time for you professionally. Your coworker might go against you; no matter how hard you try, they seem to have the upper hand. Be extremely careful with your finances, and do not make any investments.

Cancer

Your projects will gain momentum, and things will speed up. Your work will not be appreciated by relevant people but will also win you rewards. You will take charge of things at work and be hands-on in projects rather than working on the sidelines. Professional collaboration or working with your partner on a venture will bring material gains and help you connect on an intellectual level. Romance might take a back seat, but you will stay close. Occasionally, you may also feel emotionally vulnerable.

Leo

There will be a balance between work & relationships. Your partner will be kind to you, and if you have been loving and giving, you will get the love you deserve. Pay attention to practical matters and ensure that your emotional needs are met. You will be deeply immersed in a project or busy pursuing a work-related goal. However, there may be delays or postponement of plans. Think, plan, and strategize more.

Virgo

You will see the opposite energy in your relationship and profession. While there will be love and harmony at the home front, your work, career or job may be troublesome. Family and partner will be loving and supportive. You may get caught up in work and neglect your personal life or health. Also, your job or boss could be demanding, making you feel stuck and trapped. Money and finances will be stable but do not make any investments, lend or gamble.

Libra

Life has been hectic and very busy for you; slow down and give yourself some time to relax and unwind. This is a time of mental, physical and emotional healing and recuperation. Your family will be supportive, but you may remain aloof and distanced. Your work and performance will shine and be much appreciated. There will be a sense of positivity & energy in your work. Your ideas will be well received. You will be able to make sound financial decisions and spend carefully.

Scorpio

Meeting a new partner or a career opportunity is indicated. You can be sure that things will move in the right direction in love. There will be love, respect and mutual understanding on the home front. You may be given a more prominent role in the organisation that translates into a promotion or bonus. A money-making opportunity will come your way, but you must acknowledge and grab it with both hands.

Sagittarius

New partnerships, ventures, and success are on the horizon. You will make plans and start moving towards your goal. You will gain influence, and people around you will be supportive. Finances will be stable, and you will be confident in your professional environment. You may experience a rough time in your relationship. But keep going, push forward & focus on bringing your relationship back on track.

Capricorn

Be realistic and practical with money, and follow a cautious approach toward your finances. Keep your temper under check and avoid confrontations and arguments with your seniors or boss. Calculate all risks and check all facts before making any career-led decisions. There will be emotional & financial support from your partner. Give and receive love with an open heart.

Aquarius

This week you will be busy managing your work and family life. You must prioritise and put your energy where necessary and plug out the stress factor. Pay attention to money, time, and resources. There could be some confusion with your partner. There will be financial security and stability. Your career will be going well, and new opportunities could prove profitable. Negotiations with business associates will go well.

Pisces

It is an emotionally fulfilling time. Communication within the family and with the partner will improve. However, resolving a conflict or doubts with your partner may be necessary. At work, you will have the support of your co-workers and the necessary resources to complete your task. Do not over-commit and promise what you cannot deliver. Be diplomatic and do not take sides.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)