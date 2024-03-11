When Does Ramadan Begin In India? Check Date, Timings, History And Significance

The Islamic lunar calendar's ninth month is known as Ramadan or Ramzan. The start of Ramadan and the length of the fasting month can fluctuate depending on where you live in the world, so you should adjust your plans accordingly. Regarding India, we have provided a few key dates for the commencement of Ramadan in India in 2024.

Ramadan emphasizes the importance of unity, community, and generosity. Muslims fast from sunrise (Fajr) to sunset (Maghrib), and they often get together with family, friends, and the community to break their fasts (Iftar). This means not eating, drinking, smoking, or engaging in sexual activity during the day. In addition, Muslims are encouraged to carry out charity activities (Zakat and Sadaqah) throughout Ramadan to support humanitarian causes and the impoverished.

The Muslim community places religious emphasis on Ramadan. The earliest revelations recorded in the Quran, the holy book of Islam, are thought to have come to the Prophet Muhammad in this month some 1400 years ago.

Key Ramadan 2024: Dates

Ramadan starts on Sunday 10 March 2024, will last for complete 30 days, and ends on 9 or 10 April.

Laylat al-Qadr will be on Saturday, 6 April 2024

Eid al-Fitr is on Tuesday, 9 April, or Wednesday, 10 April 2024.