When Is Ahoi Ashtami 2024: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Moonrise, And Star Sighting Time
Ahoi Ashtami 2024, celebrated on October 24, is a traditional festival where mothers fast for the well-being and happiness of their children, seeking blessings from Goddess Ahoi Ashtami Bhagwati.
Ahoi Ashtami, a festival celebrated with joy and devotion across North India, occurs eight days before Diwali. This special day is dedicated to mothers who fast for the well-being and prosperity of their children.
Ahoi Ashtami 2024: Fasting and Rituals
Ahoi Ashtami is observed four days after Karwa Chauth, where mothers pray for their children's health and happiness. Similar to Karwa Chauth, mothers observe a strict fast, refraining from food and water from sunrise until they sight the stars in the evening, or in some cases, the moon. The day-long fast is broken after completing the aarti and puja to Goddess Ahoi Ashtami Bhagwati, a re-incarnation of Goddess Parvati, who is worshipped for protecting their children.
Originally, the fast was observed for the well-being of sons, but today it is performed for both sons and daughters.
Ahoi Ashtami 2024: Date, Timings, And Shubh Muhurat
In 2024, Ahoi Ashtami will be celebrated on Thursday, October 24. Below are the important timings for the day:
Puja Muhurat: 5:50 PM to 7:07 PM (1 hour 17 minutes)
Star Sighting Time: 6:14 PM
Moonrise Time: 12:02 AM on October 25, 2024
Ashtami Tithi Begins: 1:18 AM on October 24, 2024
Ashtami Tithi Ends: 1:58 AM on October 25, 2024
Mothers rise early to begin their fast, partake in a pre-dawn meal, and spend the day in prayers, seeking blessings from Goddess Ahoi Ashtami Bhagwati for their children's health and happiness.
Make sure to mark your calendars for this auspicious day to offer prayers for your children and celebrate Ahoi Ashtami 2024 with devotion and joy!
