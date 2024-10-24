When Is Dhanteras? Know Date, Time, And Rituals To Follow This Festive Season

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. It is an auspicious occasion for Hindus and is celebrated with devotion and joy. The name "Dhanteras" comes from two Sanskrit words: "Dhan" meaning wealth and "Teras" meaning the 13th day, which signifies the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Kartika. On this day, people worship Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health and Ayurveda, and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

Date and Time of Dhanteras 2024

In 2024, according to drik panchang, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 29.

Trayodashi Tithi (Start): 10:31 AM on Oct 29, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi (End): 01:15 PM on Oct 30, 2024

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 06:31 PM to 08:13 PM

Pradosh Kaal - 05:38 PM to 08:13 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 06:31 PM to 08:27 PM

Also the day to light Yama Deepm. Yama Deepam Sayan Sandhya timing is from 05:38 PM to 06:55 PM. A Deepak, for the God of death Yamaraj, is lit outside home on Trayodashi Tithi during Diwali to ward off any untimely death of any family members. This ritual is known as Deepdan for Yamraj.

The Deepak is lit outside home during Sandhya time. It is believed that Deepdan pleases Lord Yama and He protects family members from any accidental death.

Significance of Dhanteras

Dhanteras holds immense significance as it is believed to bring health, wealth, and prosperity into the home. The day is especially important for businessmen and merchants, as it is considered favorable for investments and buying gold, silver, or new utensils. These purchases are seen as a way to invite wealth and good fortune.

Rituals to Follow on Dhanteras

Here are some of the key rituals and traditions to follow on Dhanteras:

1. Cleaning and Decorating the House

One of the main rituals involves thoroughly cleaning and decorating the house to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. Rangolis (colorful patterns made with powdered colors) are drawn at the entrance to attract positive energy.

2. Buying Gold, Silver, and Utensils

On Dhanteras, purchasing gold, silver, or new household items like utensils is considered very auspicious. People believe that buying these items on this day brings prosperity and good luck.

3. Lighting Lamps (Diyas)

In the evening, people light clay oil lamps (diyas) to honor Yama, the god of death, and to drive away any negative forces. This is known as Yamadeepdaan, and it is done to seek protection for the family.

4. Dhanteras Puja

The main ritual of the day is the Dhanteras puja, where idols or images of Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi are worshiped. Devotees offer flowers, sweets, and a mixture of coriander seeds and jaggery to the deities.

During the puja, a lamp with four wicks is lit to symbolize good health, wealth, prosperity, and happiness. People chant mantras and prayers, invoking the blessings of the gods.

5. Lakshmi Puja

Along with Lord Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi is worshiped to ensure financial stability and well-being throughout the year. Many also worship Lord Kubera, the god of wealth, for monetary prosperity.

6. Charity and Donations

It is considered highly auspicious to donate to the needy on Dhanteras. Many people give food, clothes, and other essentials to those less fortunate, believing it brings blessings from the gods.

Why Is Dhanteras Important?

According to Hindu mythology, on this day, Lord Dhanvantari emerged from the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean) with the pot of Amrit (nectar of immortality). As a result, Dhanteras is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician. Therefore, many people pray for good health and the well-being of their family members on this day.

