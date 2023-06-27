When Is Guru Purnima 2023? Date, Tithi, Significance - All You Need To Know

As the name suggests, Guru Purnima is the day during which disciples worship their "guru'. Guru, which translates to 'Teacher' in English, is the person who shows us the right part to follow and who seeks to lift us from the darkness of ignorance and prod us to the path of enlightenment or knowledge. According to the Hindu calendar, the full moon (Purnima) day during Ashadha month is known as Guru Purnima Day and this year in 2023, it will be celebrated on July 3 (Monday).

Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima and this day is commemorated as the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa. Veda Vyasa was the author of the Hindu epic Mahabharata. Buddhists also celebrate Guru Purnima to commemorate the day when Lord Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh.

Guru Purnima 2023: Date And Timing

Guru Purnima Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Purnima Tithi Begins: 08:21 PM on Jul 02, 2023

Purnima Tithi Ends: 05:08 PM on Jul 03, 2023

Source: Drik Panchang

Guru Purnima 2023: Significance

According to the Hindu Scriptures, Veda Vyas, a famous sage, was born on this day. He was the son of Parashar muni. Veda Vyas was born with divine qualities and it is believed that he knew all about the kaals - Bhoot kaal (past), Vartamaan Kaal (present), and Bhavishya Kaal (future). He edited the Vedas into four parts because he realised that in the future, people will believe less in God and will not easily go through the entire Vedas. Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda, and Atharvaveda are the four Vedas. On Guru Purnima, Hindus commemorate ancient Gugu Ved Vyas and so the day is also known as Vyas Purnima.

Jains and Buddhists also celebrate Guru Purnima. Jains believe that on this day, Lord Mahavira became the Guru to his first disciple Gautam Swami. Meanwhile, according to Buddhism, Gautam Budha delivered his first teachings to his first five disciples in Uttar Pradesh.

Guru Purnima 2023: Guru Purnima Mantra

Guru Brahma, Guru Vishnu

Guru Devo Maheshwara

Guru Sakshaat Par brahama

Tasmay Shri Guruve Namah