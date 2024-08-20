When is Janmashtami in 2024? August 26 or 27 - Know Date, Time, And Significance of Krishna Janmashtami 2024

Janmashtami is a significant Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, marking His 5251st birth anniversary this year. Celebrated with immense enthusiasm across India, Krishna Janmashtami will take place on August 26, 2024. The occasion is observed with various rituals and festivities to honour Shri Krishna.

Janmashtami 2024 Date and Time

Ashtami begins on August 26, 2024, at 03:39 AM and ends on August 27, 2024, at 02:19 AM.

Significance

Janmashtami, a significant Hindu festival, celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, marking His 5251st birth anniversary this year. The entire nation will celebrate this auspicious occasion with great grandeur and enthusiasm.

Devotees around the world honor the day with deep devotion, offering prayers to Lord Krishna and spreading the teachings of the Gita, which He imparted. The festival also highlights various well-known tales from Krishna's childhood, such as His playful butter thefts, defeating the demoness Putana, protecting people from Indra's fury, and lifting the Govardhan Hill with His little finger. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Krishna brings happiness, prosperity, and the fulfillment of wishes.

Celebrations in Vrindavan

In Mathura and Vrindavan, Janmashtami celebrations begin 10 days before the festival, featuring a variety of cultural and religious events such as Rasleelas, Bhajans, Kirtans, and Pravachans.

In Vrindavan, which is home to over 400 Krishna temples, a special midnight ritual known as the ‘Abhishek’ takes place, where devotees gather to witness the deity being bathed in milk, yogurt, honey, ghee, and water to celebrate Krishna’s birth.

A significant tradition in these cities is the Chappan Bhog, a grand offering of 56 different dishes served as prasad to devotees.

Additionally, Dahi Handi events are held, inspired by Lord Krishna's childhood love for butter and his playful antics. During these events, groups of young men form human pyramids to break a suspended earthen pot filled with curd.