When is last Lunar Eclipse of 2020: Date, India timings, significance of Chandra Grahan 2020

The last and fourth lunar eclipse of 2020, also called the Chandra Grahan, will be visible on Monday (November 30). It is to be noted that Monday is also Kartik Purnima and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The last lunar eclipse of 2020 will be penumbral, also called Upachaya in Sanskrit. The lunar eclipse will not be visible to the naked eyes. According to astrologers, in penumbral lunar eclipse, the moon moves in the outside sphere of the shadow of the earth.

What are the types of lunar eclipses?

There are 3 types of lunar eclipses

Total

Partial

Penumbral

The first penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 occurred on January 10, the second on June 5 and the third on July 5.

The last lunar eclipse of 2020 will take place on the full moon date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month.

Chandra Grahan 2020: Timings in India

In India, the last lunar eclipse of 2020 will start at 1:04 pm and end at 5:22 pm. The eclipse will be at its maximum at 3:13 pm.

The next lunar eclipse will occur on May 26, 2021.

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Places

The lunar eclipse will be seen in most of Europe, most of Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic. The visibility of the eclipse will depend on the weather condition in each location.

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Where it will be visible in India?

The lunar eclipse 2020 would be visible in India only from some northern and eastern parts of the country. As per drikpnachang,"Patna, Ranchi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Varanasi and Bhubaneshwar are some popular cities in India, where Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will be visible."

Significance of lunar eclipse

According to the Hindu religion, people follow some rules during the lunar eclipse. Many people do not use a sharp object during the eclipse. Many Hindus observe fast too too.