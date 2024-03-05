When Is Maha Shivrari 2024? Date, Time, Puja Vidhi - All You Need To Know

trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2727576
On March 8, 2024, India will observe the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. The day is considered especially auspicious, as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti - the male and feminine energies, that keep the world in balance.

Mar 05, 2024
Maha Shivratri 2024: Har, Har Mahadev! The auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri will be observed in 2024 on March 8 across the country. A day devoted to Lord Shiva, this is one of the most significant festivals for Hindus. Devotees offer their prayers to Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. It is believed that on this auspicious day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married. Fasts are a significant aspect of Maha Shivratri. Married women fast on this day for a happy married life and the wellbeing of their husbands while many unmarried women observe the fast, praying for a husband like Lord Shiva. Let's check out the puja date, timings, puja vidhi, and puja samagri you need for this special day.

Maha Shivratri 2024: Date, Time And Shubh Muhurat

Maha Shivratri: Friday, March 8, 2024

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:07 am to 12:56 am, March 9

On March 9, 2024, Shivaratri Parana Time - 6:37 am to 3:29 pm

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 6:25 pm to 9:28 pm
Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 9:28 pm to 12:31 am, March 9
Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:31 am to 3:34 am, March 9
Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 3:34 am to 6:37 am, March 9

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 9:57 pm on March 8, 2024
Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 06:17 pm on March 9, 2024

(Source: Drik Panchang)

Maha Shivratri 2024: Puja Samagri

Maha Shivratri celebrates the convergence of Shiva and Shakti. Devotees pray to Lord Shiva for the fulfilment of their desires. Here is a list of puja samagri that one needs on Maha Shivratri:

Vermilion
Milk, water and bel leaves
Fruits in prasad
Betel leaves
Lamp
Incense sticks
Vibhuti - sacred ash made using dried cow dung, also called Bhasm
Flowers  
Rose water
Yoghurt, ghee, and honey 
Sugar
Sandalwood
Ganga Jal

Maha Shivratri 2023: Puja Vidhi

One day before Shivaratri Vratam, most likely on Trayodashi, devotees should eat only one time, says Drik Panchang. On the day of Shivaratri, after finishing morning rituals devotees should take Sankalp to observe a full-day fast and to take food the next day. 

On the actual day of Shivaratri, devotees should take a bath for the second time in the evening before doing Shiva Puja or visiting the temple. Shiva Puja should be done during the night and devotees should break the fast the next day after taking a bath. According to Drik Panchang, it is believed that both Shiva Puja and Parana, that is breaking the fast, should be done within Chaturdashi Tithi.

Every year, 12 Shivratris are observed. Out of these, Maha Shivratri is considered especially auspicious, as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti - the male and feminine energies, that keep the world in balance. Shiva and Shakti are revered as the embodiment of love, power, and oneness.

 

