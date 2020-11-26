When is the last lunar eclipse of 2020? Check India timings, significance and other details

The last lunar eclipse of 2020 will occur on November 30 and this 'Upachhaya' lunar eclipse will occur on Kartik Purnima. This is fourth lunar eclipse of this 2020. The last three lunar eclipses occurred on January 10, June 5, and July 4.

Lunar eclipse 2020 timings:

Eclipse start time: November 30 at 1:04 pm.

Eclipse Medieval: November 30 at 3:13 pm.

Eclipse end time: November 30 at 5:22 pm.

Effect of lunar eclipse 2020:

According to astrologers, the lunar eclipse on November 30 will be the last of 2020. The last lunar eclipse of this year will affect the Taurus sign and Rohini nakshatra, said astrologers adding that it could also have an effect on almost all the zodiac signs.

Every eclipse has a Sutak period during which it is suggested to chant the mantras and do meditation. In the upcoming lunar eclipse, the Sutak period will not be valid because it is a 'Upachhaya' eclipse.

Will Lunar Eclipse 2020 be visible in India?

According to astronomers, the last lunar eclipse of 2020 will not be visible all over India as it will occur before the sunset. However, it might be visible in some of the states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Uttarakhand. The lunar eclipse will be below the horizon in several major cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.

The lunar eclipse will be visible in much of Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific and Atlantic if the weather remains clear.