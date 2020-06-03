World Bicycle Day 2020: Date, significance and how should we celebrate the day

New Delhi: June 3 is celebrated as International World Bicycle Day. The day was marked by the United Nations General Assembly in April 2018. It acknowledged the “uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries, and that it is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation, fostering environmental stewardship and health.”

On this day, various bicycle rallies and competitions are held to encourage people to use this mode of transport more often as it keeps one physically and mentally fit. However, this year the events have to be stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cycling can keep many diseases at bay and at the same time, it gives a cleaner environment. It reduced the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and many other health issues. Cycling also is cost-effective.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also urged people to take up cycling for a healthy lifestyle and a cleaner environment.

“On World Bicycle Day, I call upon people to promote the use of cycle as it is a simple, affordable and environment-friendly means of transportation. There is a need to develop a culture of cycling in view of its beneficial impact on health & climate,” he tweeted.

The Vice President further added, “All urban authorities must also create separate cycling tracks and integrate them into urban development plans.”

Happy World Bicycle Day, folks!