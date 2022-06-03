It's World Bicycle Day today! Every year, World Bicycle Day is observed on June 3 to promote health and environmental benefits. In India, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, highlighting the importance of cycling, said, "Today is World Bicycle Day, so thousands of people have gathered here (in Delhi), but people should ride bicycles anyway. I also ride a bicycle whenever I get a chance. Cycling is necessary for Fit India and health."

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. Modi posted a picture of Gandhi riding a cycle with a message on Twitter. Modi tweeted, "Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE). It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle."

Benefits of cycling:

Cycling is considered as one of the best exercises. Here are five health benefits of cycling:

1) Cycling ensures that you are physically active, it also contributes to burning calories.

2) Experts say that since cycling is a cardio exercise, one begins to burn fat only after the first 20 minutes. So, if you are taking mini trips, they need to be at least 30 minutes long.

3) Cycling is a good way to keep your metabolism in check

4) Cycling has proven to provide relief to those who suffer from anxiety, helping them focus on a singular task. It also made them happier by lowering their cortisol levels in the brain.

5) Cycling daily helps reduce stress by making one focus on an activity that makes them happy. It can also reduce risk of heart diseases. A study conducted by Purdue University, Indiana, United States, concluded that regular cycling can cut your risk of heart disease by a whopping 50%.

If you want to share your love for cycling, here are some inspirational quotes you can share on World Bicycle Day:

1) “It is by riding a bicycle that you learn the contours of a country best, since you have to sweat up the hills and coast down them.” -Ernest Hemingway

2) “You are one ride away from a good mood.” – Sarah Bentley

3) “Life is like riding a bicycle. In order to keep your balance, you must keep moving.” – Albert Einstein

4) “Think of bicycles as rideable art that can just about save the world.” -Grant Petersen

5) Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the human race. – HG Wells

6) Learn to ride a bicycle. You will not regret it if you live. — Mark Twain