World Health Day 2022: Benefits of riding a cycle - Fitness to Mental Health

7th April marks World Health Day, organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to raise awareness of pressing health issues around the globe. Each year, there is a specific theme for World Health Day, and the theme for this year is Our Planet, Our Health. Cycling has been and always will be associated with fitness and good health, but somehow people forget that amidst the daily chaos.

Riding a bike is healthy, fun, and a low-impact form of exercise for all ages. Cycling not only protects you from serious diseases such as heart attack, but the recreational activity helps your immunity. Cycling is easy to fit into your daily routine by riding to the park, neighbourhood shop, school, or work for that matter. Being healthy is not only about being physically fit, but also encapsulates one’s mental well-being.

In today’s time when anxiety, stress, loneliness, and depression are common mental struggles, cycling can help control symptoms of these mental health issues. Being part of the cycling community also helps in broadening your social circle. The humble bicycle can play an important role in your life and it has a plethora of benefits associated with it. Here’s why I think cycling is the best:

Weight Management

Riding to work, or to the grocery store, can be the mini workouts that you can sneak into your routine. Not only would cycling ensure that you are physically active, it would also contribute towards burning calories. Experts say that since cycling is a cardio exercise, one begins to burn fat only after the first 20 minutes. So, these mini-trips need to be at least 30 minutes long.

It boosts your immunity

One of the rising concerns in present times is keeping ourselves safe, ensuring that we have the immunity we need. Cycling is a good way to keep your metabolism in check. Cycling daily helps with keeping your physical health in check, and it increases your stamina. Being active ensures better immunity.

Mental Health

Being able to manage one’s mental health is just as important as taking care of one’s physical health. Cycling has proven to provide relief to those who suffer from anxiety, helping them focus on a singular task. It also made them happier by lowering their cortisol levels in the brain.

Stress reduction

We live in a world full of screens, which adds unnecessary stress to our lives. Cycling daily helps reduce stress by making one focus on an activity that makes them happy. It has been proven that engaging in an outdoor activity helps us take a break from life and from screens. Riding a bike for half an hour daily can reduce stress and help control the emotional reactions caused by acute stress.

Reduces the risk of heart disease

A study conducted by Purdue University, Indiana, United States, concluded that regular cycling can cut your risk of heart disease by a whopping 50%. Exercise in itself helps one feel happier and better in their environment. The WHO has recommended that adults between the ages of 18 and 64 years should indulge in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week. The target is easily achievable if we cycle for just 20 minutes per day.

Reduction of carbon footprints

On the lines of this year’s theme, "Our Planet, Our Health," for us to live a fruitful life, it is necessary for us to maintain the sanity of the planet. Cycling is the only mode of urban transportation that has a zero-carbon footprint. Cycling can be enjoyed by people of all ages, from young children to older adults. It is also fun, cheap and good for the environment.

Cycling is a low-impact exercise but an overall muscle workout that is good for strength and stamina. There are many, many more benefits of cycling. But if you are still looking for a reason to take your bicycle for a spin, do it because it's a lot of fun and it will make you happy in the end. After all, a happy soul is a healthy soul.

This article is authored for Sriram Sundresan, CEO, Firefox Bikes. All views are personal.

