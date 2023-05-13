World Cocktail Day 2023: Raise Your Spirits With These 4 Divine Summer Drinks
Create the most effortless cocktails for you and your loved ones. On World Cocktail Day, we've put together a list of must-try cocktail recipes that will impress guests and up your cocktail game.
- World Cocktail Day is celebrated on May 13th every year
- This day is a time to celebrate the art of mixology and indulge in some delectable cocktail creations
- Grab your shaker, ice, and ingredients, and get ready to raise a toast to the wonderful world of mixology
This weekend, May 13, is World Cocktail Day. What better way to celebrate than to experiment with some of the creative cocktails at home? The beverage manager and head mixologist at the Hilton Maldives Amingiri, Ali Hamdan, and the mixologist for Budweiser Magnum Double Barrel Whisky, Yangdup Lama, present some of their favourite cocktail concoctions. These are both quick and exquisite!
Want to make your weekend happier and happening? Try your hand at becoming the most natural semi-professional mixologist, scroll down and go sip-sip-hurray!
CURRY HIGHBALL
This cocktail is purely inspired by Maldives’ local scents and flavours, served in a highball glass.
Ingredients and volume
- 3 Curry leaves
- 20 ml House made passion fruit puree
- 20 ml Pressed lemon juice
- 15 ml Simple Syrup
- 60 ml Beefeater 24 Gin
- 90 ml Tepache, fermented in the Cocktail Lab
Method: Muddle and shake
Garnish: Dehydrated pineapple and curry leaves
ASMARALOKA
A curation that highlights Hilton Maldives Amingiri’s reduced-waste approach – this recipe ensures that no part of the pineapple is discarded. This cocktail is simply served in a rock glass.
Ingredients and volume
- 40 ml Havana Club Añejo 3 yrs
- 20 ml Malibu
- 80 ml Clarified pineapple
- 30 ml House made pineapple elixir
- 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
- 3 drops of Saline solution
- House-made passion fruit foam
- Dried pineapple
Method: Stirred
Garnish: Dehydrated pineapple
ROASTED TOASTED MANHATTAN
Indulge in the bold, complex flavours of the Roasted Toasted Manhattan Cocktail, featuring a delightful touch of caramel sweetness and coffee bitter. This silky-smooth nightcap offers the perfect balance of taste and character, making it a treat for anyone who appreciates a unique and flavorful cocktail.
Ingredients and volume
- 50 ml Budweiser Magnum Double Barrel Whiskey
- 30 ml Reduced Budweiser Magnum Beer
- 20 ml Caramel Cordial
- 20 ml Black Espresso
Method: Shaken and served straight
Garnish: Grated toasted almond
AMERICAN PIE
An elaborate recipe, this cocktail boasts a full-bodied taste profile with a combination of sweet-tart and oaky vanillin flavours - leaving you with a long lingering finish. It serves as a perfect concoction for enjoying on a cosy evening or as a dessert drink.
Ingredients and volume
- 60 ml Budweiser Magnum Double Barrel Whiskey
- 60 ml Apple juice reduction
- 10 ml Maple syrup
- 10 ml Fresh lime juice
Method: Shaken and strained into a stem glass
Garnish: Dehydrated apple and grated cinnamon powder.
