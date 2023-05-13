World Cocktail Day 2023: Raise Your Spirits With These 4 Divine Summer Drinks

This weekend, May 13, is World Cocktail Day. What better way to celebrate than to experiment with some of the creative cocktails at home? The beverage manager and head mixologist at the Hilton Maldives Amingiri, Ali Hamdan, and the mixologist for Budweiser Magnum Double Barrel Whisky, Yangdup Lama, present some of their favourite cocktail concoctions. These are both quick and exquisite!

Want to make your weekend happier and happening? Try your hand at becoming the most natural semi-professional mixologist, scroll down and go sip-sip-hurray!

CURRY HIGHBALL

This cocktail is purely inspired by Maldives’ local scents and flavours, served in a highball glass.

Ingredients and volume

- 3 Curry leaves

- 20 ml House made passion fruit puree

- 20 ml Pressed lemon juice

- 15 ml Simple Syrup

- 60 ml Beefeater 24 Gin

- 90 ml Tepache, fermented in the Cocktail Lab

Method: Muddle and shake

Garnish: Dehydrated pineapple and curry leaves

ASMARALOKA

A curation that highlights Hilton Maldives Amingiri’s reduced-waste approach – this recipe ensures that no part of the pineapple is discarded. This cocktail is simply served in a rock glass.

Ingredients and volume

- 40 ml Havana Club Añejo 3 yrs

- 20 ml Malibu

- 80 ml Clarified pineapple

- 30 ml House made pineapple elixir

- 2 dashes Angostura Bitters

- 3 drops of Saline solution

- House-made passion fruit foam

- Dried pineapple

Method: Stirred

Garnish: Dehydrated pineapple

ROASTED TOASTED MANHATTAN

Indulge in the bold, complex flavours of the Roasted Toasted Manhattan Cocktail, featuring a delightful touch of caramel sweetness and coffee bitter. This silky-smooth nightcap offers the perfect balance of taste and character, making it a treat for anyone who appreciates a unique and flavorful cocktail.

Ingredients and volume

- 50 ml Budweiser Magnum Double Barrel Whiskey

- 30 ml Reduced Budweiser Magnum Beer

- 20 ml Caramel Cordial

- 20 ml Black Espresso

Method: Shaken and served straight

Garnish: Grated toasted almond

AMERICAN PIE

An elaborate recipe, this cocktail boasts a full-bodied taste profile with a combination of sweet-tart and oaky vanillin flavours - leaving you with a long lingering finish. It serves as a perfect concoction for enjoying on a cosy evening or as a dessert drink.

Ingredients and volume

- 60 ml Budweiser Magnum Double Barrel Whiskey

- 60 ml Apple juice reduction

- 10 ml Maple syrup

- 10 ml Fresh lime juice

Method: Shaken and strained into a stem glass

Garnish: Dehydrated apple and grated cinnamon powder.