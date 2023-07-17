World Emoji Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And Celebration Of The Universal Language Of Emojis

World Emoji Day: Emojis have become a vital element of our daily communication in the social media age. Emojis have become quite popular for expressing emotions, embellishing expressions, and injecting a little humour into our conversations, whether we're using platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, or others.

Language obstacles have been overcome by these small digital symbols, enabling more effective communication. Emojis are a vital tool in communications nowadays, used to represent everything from happiness to grief or even amusement.

World Emoji Day 2023: Date

World Emoji Day is celebrated annually on July 17.

World Emoji Day: History

Emoji was developed on July 17, 2014, by Jeremy Burge, the creator of Emojipedia, as a tribute to the modest emoji and the influence it has had on online communication.

Since July 17th is the date displayed on the "Calendar" emoji on the majority of platforms, including Apple and Google, it has a unique meaning to emojis. Because this particular emoji depicts July 17, it was chosen to symbolise World Emoji Day.

Emojis first became popular among Japanese mobile phone users and chat services, gaining appeal for the uninitiated. In the year 1999, a Japanese engineer created the first emoji. At the time, Shigetaka Kurika was employed by the Japanese telecom corporation NTT Docomo. After that, he produced 176 emojis for the launch of i-mode, a mobile-integrated service.

World Emoji Day: Significance

World Emoji Day is significant because it recognises emojis as having a global language that can be used to communicate ideas, emotions, and messages across linguistic and cultural boundaries. Emojis have become an essential component of contemporary communication, giving text-based interactions a lively and expressive quality. World Emoji Day has grown in popularity and acclaim all across the world since it first began.

World Emoji Day: Celebrations

People host emoji-themed gatherings, discuss their favourite emoticons, and participate in a variety of online emoji-related activities on this day. It serves as a reminder of how emojis have transformed how we interact and express ourselves in the digital age.

Every year, World Emoji Day continues to increase in popularity, and its significance reflects the expanding role that emojis play in our everyday interactions.

Over the years, World Emoji Day has grown significantly in popularity and recognition. Its popularity is a reflection of emojis' international appeal, cultural influence, and capacity to overcome barriers and unite people in the digital era.