World Mental Health Day 2024: 10 Healthy Practices To Maintain Mental Well-being In A Stressful World

World Mental Health Day, observed every year on October 10, highlights the importance of mental well-being in our fast-paced lives. In a world filled with challenges, stress, and uncertainty, it’s vital to cultivate healthy habits that support mental health.

Dr. Geeta Shroff, Co-founder of Lighthouse Counselling Centre, New Delhi, emphasizes the need to adopt practices that nurture mental health. Here are 10 essential habits to help maintain mental wellness:

1. Practice Mindfulness and Meditation

Mindfulness involves staying present in the moment, which helps reduce stress and enhance emotional regulation. Meditation is a key component, enabling awareness of thoughts without judgment. Start with short meditation sessions and gradually extend their duration.

2. Stay Physically Active

Physical activity boosts mental health by releasing endorphins, improving mood, and reducing anxiety. Aim for 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity, like brisk walking, weekly, alongside strength training exercises. Engaging in enjoyable activities such as swimming or dance can make exercise sustainable.

3. Prioritize Sleep

Sleep is essential for mental health. Lack of sleep can lead to irritability and anxiety. Establish a sleep schedule, create a calming environment, and avoid screens an hour before bedtime. Relaxation techniques, like deep breathing, can also help. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night.

4. Connect with Others

Social connections are vital for emotional support and combating loneliness. Make time to connect with loved ones, participate in community activities, and join groups of interest. Virtual meetups or support groups are great alternatives if in-person interactions are difficult.

5. Limit Screen Time

Excessive screen time, especially on social media, can increase stress and anxiety. Set boundaries for device use, take regular breaks, and consider unplugging during digital detoxes. Reconnect with nature or engage in hobbies for a healthier relationship with technology.

6. Engage in Hobbies

Hobbies are an excellent way to reduce stress and boost mental health. Whether it’s painting, gardening, or playing music, engaging in activities you love can provide fulfillment and improve your quality of life.

7. Prioritize a Balanced Diet

A nutritious diet supports brain function and mood regulation. Incorporate fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, while avoiding excessive processed foods and sugary drinks, which can lead to mood swings and other mental health concerns.

8. Practice Gratitude

Gratitude shifts focus to positive aspects of life, reducing stress and fostering a positive outlook. Keeping a gratitude journal can help you reflect on what you appreciate and bring joy into your life.

9. Seek Professional Help When Needed

If you face mental health challenges, don’t hesitate to seek professional help. Therapists and support groups offer valuable tools and strategies to navigate difficult emotions and improve well-being.

10. Establish Healthy Boundaries

Setting boundaries is key to protecting mental health. Learn to say no to overwhelming commitments, prioritize self-care, and prevent burnout by maintaining a balanced lifestyle, advises Dr. Gorav Gupta, CEO & Senior Psychiatrist, Tulasi Healthcare, Gurgaon.

By integrating these practices into daily life, you can build resilience and prioritize mental well-being in an increasingly stressful world.