World Music Day 2024: Date, Theme, Significance, And More

Every year on June 21, World Music Day, also called Fête de la Musique, is observed to honor and celebrate music. It is meant to honor music, an art form that permeates every aspect of people's life.

Since music is fundamental to life, World Music Day is an opportunity to spread its healing power to others. On this day, several amateur and professional musicians gather together to perform at planned concerts and offer a variety of musical genres to the general public. To commemorate this day, people are invited to celebrate outside with music throughout France.

On the eve of the Summer Solstice, 1982 saw the celebration of the first International World Music Day. It happened during the Fête de la Musique in Paris. Maurice Fleuret, a radio producer and composer, and French politician and music journalist Jack Lang came up with the concept for World Music Day. Both of them had important positions in the French Ministry of Culture. He exhorted everyone to celebrate the Summer Solstice by putting on music and leaving their houses. Today, World Music Day is observed worldwide.

World Music Day 2024: Theme

The World Music Day performance this year is centered around the collaboration of numerous musical styles, bringing together the spirit of several musical ideologies in a unique and harmonious blend. It will take place on June 21 at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium.

World Music Day 2024: Significance

Raising music to the status of an art form that is more accessible to people of all ages is the goal of World Music Day. It is honorable to foster an open atmosphere, encourage listening to a range of musical styles, and support art for upcoming generations. Music plays a big role in our daily lives. Everyone likes to listen to music while they go about their daily lives, be it cooking, traveling, or simply accomplishing schoolwork. Our best friend is, in fact, music.