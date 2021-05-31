हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
World No Tobacco Day

World No Tobacco Day 2021: History, theme and significance

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: World No Tobacco Day is celebrated on May 31 each year to inform the public on the dangers of using tobacco, the business practices of tobacco companies and what people around the world can do to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations.

HISTORY OF WORLD NO TOBACCO DAY

World No Tobacco Day was first commemorated by the World Health Organization in 1988.

In 1987,the World Health Assembly passed Resolution calling for 7 April 1988 to be ‘a world no-smoking day’ and the next year passed a resolution calling for the celebration of World No Tobacco Day, every year on 31 May.

THEME OF WORLD NO TOBACCO DAY

The theme for this year World No Tobacco Day is ‘commit to quit’. The goal of the campaign is to help 100 million people quit tobacco use through various initiatives and digital tools, which include supporting robust tobacco cessation policies, improving access to cessation services, raising awareness about the tactics of the tobacco industry and supporting people who want to quit tobacco via Quit and Win initiatives. 

SIGNIFICANCE OF WORLD NO TOBACCO DAY

According to WHO, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to millions of tobacco users saying they want to quit with nearly 60 percent  of tobacco users around the world wanting to quit smoking. However, only 30 percent of the global population have access to quality tobacco cessation services.

Currently, only 23 countries provide comprehensive cessation services to help tobacco users to quit.

World No Tobacco Day helps raise awareness and resources for individuals who want to quit smoking and lead a healthier lifestyle and better quality of life.

