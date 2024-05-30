Advertisement
WORLD NO TOBACCO DAY

World No Tobacco Day 2024: Date, Theme, Significance, And More

Observing World No Tobacco Day is crucial to motivate individuals to quit smoking. It will save the lives of those around them and their own. It's important to understand the origins and history of this day before you celebrate it.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: May 30, 2024, 10:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
World No Tobacco Day 2024: Date, Theme, Significance, And More Image credit: Freepik

The World Health Organization (WHO) observes May 31 as World No Tobacco Day yearly. The day's purpose is to raise public awareness of the dangers of tobacco use and the necessity to cut back on usage.

Observing World No Tobacco Day is crucial to motivate individuals to quit smoking. It will save the lives of those around them and their own. It's important to understand the origins and history of this day before you celebrate it. We have all the pertinent information for any interested readers who wish to see the event.

World No Tobacco Day 2024: Date And Theme

According to WHO, World No Tobacco Day is marked on May 31 every year. 'Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference' is the 2024 World No Tobacco Day subject. This theme centers on promoting laws and regulations that stop the tobacco industry from selling dangerous tobacco products to minors.

World No Tobacco Day 2024: History

World No Tobacco Day was first marked in 1987, while the World Health Organization (WHO) was established in 1948. The purpose of the day is to raise public awareness of the damaging effects of tobacco use on human health as well as the pervasive commercial promotion of tobacco products.

The World Health Organization reports that tobacco-related illnesses claim the lives of about 8 million people annually. A global initiative to stop tobacco-related deaths by 2030 is being spearheaded by the WHO.

World No Tobacco Day 2024: Significance

On World No Tobacco Day, we have the chance to reaffirm our commitment to lowering tobacco use and to consider the negative effects of tobacco use. Additionally, the day offers a chance to support laws that encourage a smoke-free environment and foster a welcoming atmosphere for those attempting to give up smoking.

Encourage those nearby to give up smoking to lead long, healthy lives. Take advantage of this chance to participate in campaigns and raise awareness.

