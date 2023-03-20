World Sparrow Day 2023: The Story Of The Most Common Bird In The World- Date, History And Significance Of This Day

World Sparrow Day: Every year on March 20, there is a commemoration called World Sparrow Day to educate and make people aware of the value of sparrows and the need for their conservation. International Sparrow Day is a significant holiday that raises awareness of the importance of sparrows and their preservation. People can help to safeguard these little birds by encouraging sparrow conservation and developing habitats that are conducive to sparrows.

The objective of World Sparrow Day is to increase public awareness of the sparrow's declining population and the necessity for its conservation. The day offers a chance for people to work together in their communities to protect and conserve sparrows.

This can be accomplished through establishing and maintaining sparrow-friendly habitats, utilising fewer pesticides, and raising public understanding of the value of sparrows to the environment.

The first celebration of the day took place in India in 2010, and since then, it has been honoured in several other nations.

World Sparrow Day: History

The Nature Forever Organization of India and the Eco-Sys Action Foundation of France collaborated to create World Sparrow Day. On March 20, 2010, the first World Sparrow Day was held with the goal of raising awareness of the sparrow population decline and the need for sparrow conservation.

World Sparrow Day: Significance

The planet is home to countless sparrows, which are small, common birds. They are crucial to the environment because they keep insects and pests under control and provide food for other species. However, a number of problems, including habitat loss, pollution, and the use of pesticides, have contributed to a sharp decline in the world's sparrow population in recent years.

World Sparrow Day: Theme

Every year, a different theme for World Sparrow Day is chosen to represent the concerns and factors surrounding sparrow conservation at the time. The theme for World Sparrow Day in 2023 draws on the theme from the previous year.

This year's theme, "I love Sparrows," highlights the importance of both individuals and organizations in sparrow conservation.

The story of the house sparrows

Passer, the clan of the house sparrow, may have originated in Africa. Two jawbones discovered in a layer of sediment that is more than 100,000 years old in a cave in Israel provide the first indication of the house sparrow itself.

Passer predomesticus, sometimes known as the domestic sparrow, was the bird whose bones were discovered, yet it has been suggested that even this bird may have been involved with early humans, whose remains were also discovered in the same cave.

After that, the fossil record is very silent until 10,000–20,000 years ago, when birds that are extremely similar to the present house sparrow started to show up in Israel.

About 60 years ago, the rulers there decided that the entire environment was shaken. He campaigned to eradicate the sparrow from the country.

This was the reason

In 1958, Mao Zedong, also known as Mao Zedong, started a campaign. Under this campaign called Four Pests Campaign, it was decided to kill 4 pests - rats, which spread the plague, mosquitoes because they spread malaria and flies which spread cholera. The fourth sparrow was with them. Jedong believed that this bird eats the grain of the crop causing considerable damage.

Mao Zedong knew flies, mosquitoes and mice were adept at hiding but sparrows had their limits. People keep running after the birds making the noise of the pots until the bird collapses from exhaustion or dies. To ensure the death of sparrows, their nests are searched and their eggs are broken. Baby birds are thrown on the ground.

This story had a rather comical and sad ending for the Chinese leader and the whole of China with about thousands dead at the hands of the Great Chinese Famine.

