World Water Day 2021: History, Significance and Theme

New Delhi: Water which is the basic building block of life and is essential for human survival is under threat due to climate change, industrialization, pollution, wastage and mismanagement. Every year March 22 is celebrated as World Water Day to raise awareness about this vital resource which is being depleted at a very high rate.

History of World Water Day

A resolution by the United Nations (UN) to celebrate World Water Day on March 22 was passed in Rio de Janeiro at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development. Since 1993, each year March 22 is celebrated as World Water Day.

Significance of World Water Day

World Water Day aims to raise awareness about how quickly the water is being depleted by human actions and to mobilize action and change against the same. The day's core focus is to "support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: Water and Sanitation for all by 2030," as stated on the official UN website.

Theme of World Water Day

The theme for this year is 'Valuing Water'. "The value of water is about much more than its price – water has enormous and complex value for our households, food, culture, health, education, economics and the integrity of our natural environment. If we overlook any of these values, we risk mismanaging this finite, irreplaceable resource," explains the statement on the UN website.

It further states, "Without a comprehensive understanding of water’s true, multidimensional value, we will be unable to safeguard this critical resource for the benefit of everyone."

Celebration of World Water Day

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic celebrations for World Water Day would be virtual. There will be "an online event from 13:00 to 14:30 (CET). The United Nations World Water Development Report will also be launched, including policy direction recommendations to decision-makers."

Celebration of World Water Day in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' movement at 12.30 pm through a video conference. The campaign will be undertaken across the country, from 22 March to 30 November - the pre-monsoon and monsoon period, in both rural and urban areas, with the theme "catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls.