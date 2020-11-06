हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Airport

Customs officials arrest man with 2 luxurious watches at Delhi Airport

The accused has disclosed that he was induced to smuggle luxurious watches in India. 

ZeeNews Image

New Delhi: The Customs officials on Friday (November 6) intercepted a person with two luxurious watches worth Rs 81,21,976 at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International  (IGI) Airport. The arrested person travelled from Hong Kong to Delhi via UK 5378 on Thursday (November 5). 

After sustained interrogation, the accused has disclosed that he is working with a Hong Kong-based company as a graphic designer and he was induced to smuggle watches in India. 

The arrested person, who belongs to India, is working with the Hong Kong-based company, Audemars Piquet. He further disclosed that his manager asked him to smuggle these luxurious watches to India to avoid Custom duty. 

The arrested person also disclosed that he had smuggled luxurious watches in the past also. According to the Customs officials, the smuggled watches cost around Rs 1,72,71,398/, and the total cost is Rs 2,53,93,374.

The man has been arrested under section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962, and further investigation is under progress.

