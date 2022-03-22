DaxStreet Nominated for Best Car Review Website

The fastest-growing car news website of 2021, DaxStreet is expected to bag yet another acclaim to his name. Ever since its acquisition and revival by the entertainment news media network, Otakukart, DaxStreet has achieved plenty of milestones and accolades in a short time. The latest significant stride the website made when it recently got nominated for the 'Best Car Review Website' award. The website is in line to win the coveted award along with some of the biggest names in the automobile news media space.

DaxStreet has been able to accrue interest among the readers and automobile enthusiasts by hitting the niche with its exhaustive approach towards reporting, analysis, comparisons, and reviews. The website boasts a talented staff of writers adept at and aware of the latest events and major news in the automobile world. With a special focus on the car world, the website has been pushing out premium unbiased reportage and analyses on the nitty-gritty details and the huge developments of the automobile news niche.

Sohel Moldharia, CEO of the parent media network, Otakukart, recently talked about the nomination and multiple awards winning the website has bagged. "Getting nominated for the Best Car Review award is an utmost honor while also being the assurance that we've become a prominent voice in the motor news world." He also went on to add that the website is lined up for more awards and recognitions in the future and that they're all reflections of the tremendous growth the website has registered over the past few months.

Among the big strides that the website has been making as of late, it's also branching out into the offline domain and various other ventures. It recently opened its first office in Surat, Gujarat, with plans to increase the number of physical spaces in the near future. In a series of new moves by the company to expand its reach, it has also recently hired the head for its Indian team operation.

DaxStreet has also won two major awards for its rapid growth as well as quality reportage on all things cars and automobiles. With its plans to venture into magazine publication and increase the target domains, DaxStreet is set to touch new avenues within the world of motor news and automotive media networks. "From cars to bikes and heavy-duty automobiles, our aim at DaxStreet is to provide the audience with the utmost quality content and news on all fronts. We will continue to strive for further excellence and taking on the challenging terrain the space offers", Moldharia added.

(Sponsored Feature)