Delhi air quality deteriorates, AQI settles in 'Poor' category; shallow fog predicted

The air pollution level in the national capital and areas around deteriorated slightly on Thursday morning with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching the mid of the ''Poor" category. In the morning, the AQI in Delhi docked at 235, according to the Center-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI was recorded the highest in Chandni Chowk at 302, followed by Mathura Road at 290, Dhirpur at 273, Delhi University at 248, Ayanagar at 244, Lodhi Road at 222, Airport (T3) at 214, IIT Delhi at 206 and Pusa at 175. The AQI in Noida stood at 311 and Gurugram at 258.

Live TV

An AQI between 0-50 is considered `good`, 51-100 `satisfactory`, 101-200 `moderate`, 201-300 `poor`, 301-400 `very poor` and 401-500 is marked as `severe`. An AQI above 500 falls in the `severe plus` category.

The temperature at 5.30 am in Delhi's Safdarjung and Palam was 9.4 degrees Celcius. The visibility at both Safdarjung and Palam was 1,000 metres. The national capital also witnessed a shallow fog.

According to SAFAR, the current western disturbance and induced cyclonic circulation is influencing the AQI positively. It forecasted that the increase in moister may lead to foggy conditions on Thursday. On Friday (January 10), the SAFAR suggested marginal deterioration of air quality.

The fall in minimum temperature by 3-4 degree is expected from January 9-11 and the maximum temperature by 4 to 5 degrees during till January 10.

In November 2019, the Supreme Court had come down heavily on the Centre and state government over their failure to tackle the pollution crisis in the national capital regions. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta had remarked, "The people of Delhi are living in a gas chamber. It is better to get explosives and kill everyone".

Measures like containing stubble burning activities in the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, implementation of the odd-even scheme in Delhi and banning all sort of construction activities in Delhi-NCR were taken in order to control the air pollution in the capital and adjoining areas.

During winter each year, most of northern India suffers from a spike in toxicity in the air due to the change in weather patterns and crop residue burning in the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.