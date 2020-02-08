हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
delhi assembly election 2020

Delhi Assembly election 2020: PC Chacko says Congress will spring surprise on Feb 11

Chacko said the Congress is fighting on the issue of development and people are also voting on this plank. 

Delhi Assembly election 2020: PC Chacko says Congress will spring surprise on Feb 11

Delhi Congress in-charge P.C Chacko said here on Saturday that the party will spring a surprise on February 11, the day on which counting of votes will take place for the 70-member Delhi Assembly. Chacko denied that the party has thrown in the towel and is not even in the race.

Talking to IANS after casting his vote at Nirbhan Bhavan polling station, Chacko said the main opponent of the Congress is the Aam Aadmi Party and not the BJP, which has lost a lot of ground here.

"We are fighting an ideological war. Delhi has seen slow pace of progress in the last five-six years. People are looking at the Congress with hope as Aam Aadmi Party makes false promises and the BJP spreads communalism," Chacko said.

He said the Congress is fighting on the issue of development and people are also voting on this plank.

Tags:
delhi assembly election 2020Delhi Assembly poll 2020Delhi election 2020Delhi poll 2020
Next
Story

India, Sri Lanka will further increase cooperation against terror: PM Modi

Must Watch

PT8M30S

Voting in Delhi for its 70-member assembly, Drop in Delhi's turnout vs 2015