हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi: Fire breaks out in Naraina factory; 23 fire tenders reach spot

A total of 23 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and efforts are on to douse the flames.

Delhi: Fire breaks out in Naraina factory; 23 fire tenders reach spot

A fire broke out at a factory in Naraina in the national capital early on Thursday morning.

A total of 23 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and efforts are on to douse the flames. The fire broke out at a paper card factory in Naraina Industrial Area, Phase I.

The fire department got a call at 7.17 am informing them of the fire. The fire has been raging and has spread to several top floors.

It is yet to be ascertained if any person is inside the factory.

There have been no reports of any injuries or casualty.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This is the third such incident within a span of five days. 

The incident occurred days after a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh claimed 17 lives. 

This is a developing story.

More details are awaited.

Tags:
DelhiDelhi fireDelhi factory fire
Next
Story

Rains lash several parts of Delhi

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi