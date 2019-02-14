Delhi: Fire breaks out in Naraina factory; 23 fire tenders reach spot

A fire broke out at a factory in Naraina in the national capital early on Thursday morning.

A total of 23 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and efforts are on to douse the flames. The fire broke out at a paper card factory in Naraina Industrial Area, Phase I.

#WATCH A medium category fire broke out at a paper card factory in Naraina Industrial Area, Phase I, early morning today; Total 23 fire tenders engaged in fire fighting operations, no casualties reported pic.twitter.com/l6wiOjfELO — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019

The fire department got a call at 7.17 am informing them of the fire. The fire has been raging and has spread to several top floors.

It is yet to be ascertained if any person is inside the factory.

There have been no reports of any injuries or casualty.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This is the third such incident within a span of five days.

The incident occurred days after a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh claimed 17 lives.

This is a developing story.

More details are awaited.