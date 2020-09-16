Delhi man dupes over 2500 people by offering phone on EMI, nabbed

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly duping over 2,500 people on the pretext of getting them mobile phones on EMI through fake websites. He was arrested from Ghaziabad, the police said on Wednesday.

The man, who has been identified as Jitender Singh, disclosed to the police that he along with his associates - Praveen Kumar and Rajat Shukla - indulged in defrauding people by offering them to provide mobile phones on easy monthly installments.

However, after taking a small amount as down payment from them, they would vanish, the man told police. According to the police, Singh confessed to have duped over 2,500 people across the country this way. The police said that efforts are being made to trace Singh's associates Kumar and Shukla.

The matter came to notice when a probe was initiated on January 9 on the complaint of one Irfan Pathan, who alleged that in December last year, he wanted to buy a mobile phone and came across a website -- www.Mobilityworld.In -- which offered them on EMIs at cheap rates, the police said.

In order to make a purchase, he was asked to deposit Rs 1,499 by Virtual Private Address (VPA) ''paymobile@upi''. He was then contacted by the ‘executives’ of the website who asked him to deposit further money for getting the mobile phone delivered.

Live TV

He deposited Rs. 5,998 in three transactions on VPA provided by the executive of the website. But he neither got any mobile phone nor did they return his money, according to the complainant.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said that during the course of the investigation, call details of the mobile numbers mentioned on the website and those provided by the complainant were obtained.

On analysis of the Call Detail Record, it was found that one of the mobile numbers used by the accused was registered on the name of Rajat Shukla. On analysing the details of VPA ‘paymobile@upi', it was found that it was linked to a bank account of Rajat Shukla.

However, the money from the said bank account used to be immediately credited into Singh's account, he said. Singh was arrested later from his home in Ghaziabad on Tuesday and two mobile phones used by him in the commission of the crime were seized, he added.

During interrogation, Singh disclosed that in last two years, he along with his associates have duped people through three fake websites created by them, the police said. They shifted their setup and domain name of the websites to avoid detection and took small amounts ranging between Rs 1,999 to Rs 7,999 so that the victims would not approach the police.

(With Agency Inputs)