Delhi-NCR air quality deteriorates further; Greater Noida most polluted city

New Delhi: Despite all the efforts, the level of air pollution in Delhi-NCR is not decreasing. According to the data released on Thursday (December 24), the level of air pollution in the major cities of National Capital Region (NCR) Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad reached the level of 'severe'.

Greater Noida AQI at Dangerous Level:

According to the report released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 4 pm, Greater Noida ranked first in the country with Air Quality Index (AQI) 448 and Noida ranked second with AQI 441. However, there was some decline in AQI compared to Wednesday (December 23). Ghaziabad is at third with AQI 440.

Many cities of Delhi-NCR in the dark zone:

Most of the cities of National Capital Region reached 'Dark Red Zone' on Thursday (December 24). However, Greater Noida had the highest amount of air pollution. Noida and Ghaziabad are facing similar condition.

Most polluted cities:

Greater Noida - 448

Noida - 441

Ghaziabad - 440

Pollution Control Board is imposing fine:

Pollution Control Board is charging a fine from the air pollution inducing agents. The board has imposed a fine of Rs 70 lakh so far. Water is sprayed over streets in 80 km of stretch on daily basis. North India faces a huge amount of air pollution in winter as people burn bonfire which increases the amount of smoke in the air and results in further contamination of air.

Air Quality Index Scale:

0- 50 AQI - Good

51-100 AQI- Satisfactory

101-200 AQI- Moderate

201-300 AQI - Poor

301- 400 AQI - Very Poor

401- 500 AQI - Severe

What is Air Quality Index:

The Air Quality Index is a tool which predicts air quality of a region. It tells what amount of gases has dissolved in the air. AQI has 6 categories which have been created on air quality. These are Good, Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very bad and Severe. As the air quality gets worse, the ranking goes from poor to very poor and to severe.

Asthma patient may face problems:

As the level of pollution increases, people may face problems such as irritation in eyes, trouble in breathing. Due to increasing pollution in Delhi-NCR, asthma patients are at risk. Small toxic pollutant particles are present in the air and they enter human lungs. This can cause serious problems. People with respiratory diseases are advised to take special care of themselves.