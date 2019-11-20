JNU fee hike row live updates: Visually impaired students to protest against Delhi Police

The visually challenged students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will on Wednesday hold demonstrations against Delhi Police on Jantar Mantar against its brutal lathi-charge on students during their protests on Monday. The JNU Visually Challenged Students' Forum has called for a ''demonstration against the brutal lathi-charge of Delhi Police'' and demanded justice for persons with disabilities.

''This is a clear cut violation of United Nation’s Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2006 and Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2016 act. Therefore, the forum demands a delegation-level talk with the Chief Commissioner of Delhi Police and demands for the full protection of Persons with Disabilities anywhere in the national capital of Delhi with an immediate effect,'' it said in a release.

