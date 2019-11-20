close

JNU fee hike row live updates: Visually impaired students to protest against Delhi Police

The JNU Visually Challenged Students' Forum has called for a ''demonstration against the brutal lathi-charge of Delhi Police'' and demanded justice for persons with disabilities. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 12:43
The visually challenged students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will on Wednesday hold demonstrations against Delhi Police on Jantar Mantar against its brutal lathi-charge on students during their protests on Monday. The JNU Visually Challenged Students' Forum has called for a ''demonstration against the brutal lathi-charge of Delhi Police'' and demanded justice for persons with disabilities. 

''This is a clear cut violation of United Nation’s Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2006 and Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2016 act. Therefore, the forum demands a delegation-level talk with the Chief Commissioner of Delhi Police and demands for the full protection of Persons with Disabilities anywhere in the national capital of Delhi with an immediate effect,'' it said in a release.

Here are the live updates:

20 November 2019, 12:43 PM

The visually impaired students on Wednesday accused the Delhi Police of illegally detaining them when they were on the way to new Police Headquarters at Jai Singh Road. However, the Delhi police has denied the allegation, saying the students walked into the police station to hand over a memorandum. "The bus carrying blind students who were going to protest at the Delhi Commissioner office has been illegally stopped by Delhi Police," a student on the bus carrying visually challenged students alleged.

20 November 2019, 12:39 PM

JNU Visually Challenged Students' Forum has called for a ''demonstration against the brutal lathi-charge of Delhi Police'' and demanded justice for persons with disabilities. ''This is a clear cut violation of United Nation’s Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2006 and Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2016 act. Therefore, the forum demands a delegation-level talk with the Chief Commissioner of Delhi Police and demands for the full protection of Persons with Disabilities anywhere in the national capital of Delhi with an immediate effect,'' it said in a release.

