Delhi Police

Delhi Police arrests man for sharing obscene posts of woman BJP youth leader

Delhi Police's cyber ​unit (CyPAD) arrested a person for writing objectionable posts on social media platform against a BJP youth leader.

Delhi Police arrests man for sharing obscene posts of woman BJP youth leader

New Delhi: Delhi Police's cyber ​unit (CyPAD) arrested a person for writing objectionable posts on social media platform against a BJP youth leader.

The woman leader, who is also said to be a member of the BJP IT cell, lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police.  

Upon investigation it was found that the people who wrote these posts had used virtual private networks and fake identities. 

The Delhi Police has since arrested a man named Mohammad Asim who shared the objectionable post.

They victim's pictures had been posted on the social media, also, some objectionable posts were shared by him.

The Delhi Police has since removed all 26 objectionable posts made on Twitter and Facebook through the respective platforms.

The accused hails from Tughlakabad and has a clothing business. His motive behind this is unclear, further inquiry is underway.

