Delhi records five new coronavirus cases in 24 hours; govt to issue e-passes to essential services staff: CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: A total of five new coronavirus COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, pushing the number of total cases to 35, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. The Delhi government has also decided to issue e-passes for people associated with essential services to commute during the lockdown.

"We are issuing e-pass for those people who do not have government or private ID, working in manufacturing, transport, storage and shops of essential items. Helpline numbers are being launched only for such people. Anyone else, please do not call on this. For E-pass call 1031. During the lockdown there is no decrease in the supply of essential items, so we are starting the system of e-pass. E-pass will come to you on WhatsApp," added the Delhi CM.

People ensuring essential services such as milk sellers, vegetable vendors and grocers can call helpline 1031 to get the passes on their mobile phones, CM Kejriwal said during a digital press conference. He said, "It is the responsibility of the government to provide the services necessary for survival. Abide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's order."

The chief minister said people can walk down to shops nearby to buy items of daily use. He said that no pass is required at shops near people's houses.

Amid reports of medical staffers being harassed by landlords to vacate the premises, the CM requested the house owners to not misbehave with the professionals out to fight and contain the virus. The harassment of medical staff cannot be tolerated, he said, warning that strict action will be taken against the landlords.

"We will arrange food for poor people, who do not have ration cards, arrangements are being made for food in the morning and in the evening, The number of people is increasing, we have placed orders. People should also help others around them. No matter how much we do, we cannot make this campaign successful without the help of the people," added the CM.