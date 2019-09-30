Delhi stops 2 water treatment plants due to high ammonia level, CM Arvind Kejriwal assures of no shortage

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that high ammonia levels due to industrial waste being dumped into the Yamuna at Panipat has forced the government to stop operations at Chandrawal and Wazirabad Water Treatment Plants.

Kejriwal tweeted that Haryana government has assured Delhi that they will release additional water soon to dilute the presence of ammonia. "I am monitoring the situation closely and have directed DJB to ensure no part of Delhi goes dry, even if it means diverting water from other plants to Wazirabad. Parts of Central and North Delhi may be affected. We are working to improve the situation at the earliest," siad the Delhi chief minister.

On Sunday, Delhi government said that water supply in parts of the national capital will be affected on Monday as pumping from Chandrawal water treatment plant has been reduced due to high ammonia levels in raw water. According to reports, the authorities have cut down pumping from Chandrawal water works by 25% due to presence of high ammonia in raw water.

The areas which faced shortage of water supply include Civil Lines, Malka Ganj, Timarpur, Azad Market, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Patel Nagar, Shadipur, Rajender Nagar, NDMC area, President Estate, Ramlila Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Daryaganj, Gulabi Bagh, Jahangir Puri, APMC, Kewal Park and NDMC.

The decision to stop water supply from these two plants were taken after a preliminary investigation of tap water samples collected randomly from 11 areas in the national capital revealed that the water is not safe for drinking. The water samples failed to meet the quality norms laid down by the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS), a national body that frames quality standards for products and services, said reports.