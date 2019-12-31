Delhi traffic advisory: No entry in Connaught Place after 8.30 pm, check other restrictions ahead of New Year

The year 2019 is coming to a close and with these celebrations for the new year began on Tuesday in the national capital. The Delhi Police has made extensive traffic arrangements and restrictions of traffic throughout the Delhi-NCR region as the country rings in 2020. If you are getting ready to head out, you should check out the traffic advisories in these routes issued for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic.

The traffic police have made many preparations so that no inconvenience is caused to the commuters and there is no impact on the traffic. The entry into Connaught Place will be closed after 8.30 pm for the celebration of the New Year. Besides special arrangements for Connaught Place, restrictions have also been imposed in Saket, M-Block Market, Greater Kailash, Chirag Delhi, New Friends Colony, Defence Colony, South Extension, Mehrauli, Aya Nagar Border, Khanpur, Nehru Place, Govind Puri Metro Station, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Kapashera, Dwarka, Rajouri Garden, Netaji Subhash Palace, Rohini, Pitampura, Ashok Vihar, GT Karnal Road, Karkardooma, Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar and special arrangements have also been made in Mayur Vihar Phase-I and II.

According to the Joint Commissioner of Police (CP), Narendra Singh Bundela, the traffic police have prepared for the whole of Delhi. Traffic workers will be deployed at various places to take action against those who create a ruckus and violate traffic rules. Special operation will be carried out against those who indulge in drunk driving. These arrangements, made by the traffic police, will come into effect from 8 pm.

Here are the advisories:

* The vehicles heading towards Connaught Place will not be allowed to proceed further from Mandi House, Bengali Market, Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road - Deendayal Upadhyay Marg Crossing, Munje Chowk, Chelmsford Road, RK Ashram Marg - Chitragupta Marg Crossing, Gol Market, GPO New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozeshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road - Bangla Sahib Lane and Windsor Place.

* No vehicles will not be allowed to ply in the inner, middle or outer circles of Connaught Place.

Commuters can park their vehicles here:

Near Gole Post Office, Kali Bari Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind Akashvani, Near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg till Baroda House, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and Press Road area on Minto Road, RK Ashram Marg on Panchkuian Road, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Pahar Ganj, Near Ferozeshah Road on KG Marg and 'C' Hexagon by KG Marg, Near Windsor Place, Rajendra Prasad Road and Raisina Road.

This is how you can reach New Delhi railway station from South Delhi:

-Ram Manohar Lohia Park Street- Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road- Jhandewalan- Deshbandhu Gupta Road

-GPO-Kali Bari Marg- Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road- Jhandewalan- Deshbandhu Gupta Road

-Windsor Place- Firoz Shah Road- Mandi House- W-Point- A-Point- DDU Marg- BHAV Bhuti Marg.

- Connaught Place - Access will be barred from Chelmsford Road.

- Vehicle drivers can take the second entry gate of Ajmeri Gate. They can reach the station via Ajmeri Gate via Pahar Ganj-Sheela Cinema or via JLN Marg via BSZ Marg - Delhi Gate - JLN Road.

This is how you can commute from North Delhi to South Delhi:

-ISBT to Ashram to Ring Road

-Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, via Mathura Road to Ashram

-ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road

-Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, Ring Road via Hanuman Murthy.

This is how you can commute from East Delhi to West Delhi:

Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, RML, Park Street, Shankar Road.

The exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station in the national capital will not be allowed after 9 pm, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday evening. However, the entry of passengers will be allowed until the departure of the last train.