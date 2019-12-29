Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, here are the routes to avoid on New Year's eve

Delhi: To avoid traffic snarls in the capital during New Year's celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory listing out vehicular curbs that will be imposed from 8 pm on December 31. In a statement issued by Narendra Singh Bundela, Delhi's Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), it has been mentioned that preparations have been made to manage the traffic of the entire city. Necessary traffic diversions as per requirement shall also be done.

Entry into Cannaught Place will be banned after 8 pm on Tuesday (December 31). Traffic arrangements have also been made at the places having high footfall, including Saket, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Hauz Khas, Defence Colony, Vasant Vihar, R.K. Puram, Nehru Place, Dwarka, Palam Airport, Rajouri Garden Area, Ashok Vihar Area, Model Town Area, Mayur Vihar Area and Other areas.

Traffic arrangements near CP

- No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond Mandi House, Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road – Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Rly. Station), R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, Gole Market, G.P.O., New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane and Windsor place.

- No vehicular traffic shall be allowed in the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place.

Parking arrangements for Connaught Place

- Near Gole Dak Khana on Kali Bari Marg, Pt. Pant Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg

- Near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR.

- Near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg upto Baroda House.

- Near Minto Road on D.D. Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area.

- Panchkuian Road on R.K. Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Pahar Ganj.

- K.G. Marg near Ferozshah Road or K.G. Marg to ‘C’ Hexagon.

- Near Windsor Place on Rajender Prasad Road, Raisina Road

Access to New Delhi Railway Station (From South)

- Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street- Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road- R/A Jhandewalan- DeshBandhu Gupta Road.

- GPO- Kali Bari Marg- Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road- R/A Jhandewalan- DeshBandhu Gupta Road.

- Winsor Place- Ferozeshah Road- Mandi House- ‘W’ Point- ‘A’ Point- DDU Marg- BHAV Bhuti Marg.

- Entry from Connaught Place – Chelmsford Road shall be prohibited.

- Motorists can take Second Entry Gate of Ajmeri Gate side. They can reach the station via Pahar Ganj – Shiela Cinema or through Ajmeri Gate – J.L.N. Marg side via B.S.Z. Marg – Delhi Gate – J.L.N. Marg.

Old Delhi Railway Station will not be affected.

Suggested routes for North-South movement

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes available for North-South directions.

- Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or

- Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and via vice-versa or

- ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road & beyond or

- Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, Hanuman Murti, Ring Road.

Suggested routes for East-West movement

- Ring Road,

- Bhairon Road

- Mathura Road

- Subramaniam Bharti Marg

- Mother Teresa Crescent

- R.M.L

- Park Street

- Shankar Road

Special Checkings: Strict action shall be taken against drunken driving, stunt biking, over speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving.