New Year's Eve

1,300 challans issued across national capital on New Year's Eve: Delhi Police

 Jan 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police has issued over 1,300 challans, including for drunken driving, on New Year's Eve across the national capital, officials said on Friday (January 1). 

File Photo

The data shared by the police showed that cases of drunken driving have gone down this year compared to the previous year. 

According to the police, 26 challans were issued for drunken driving this year. However, in 2019, 203 people were booked for drunken driving. 

All the challans under drunken driving were issued after medically examining the offenders, police said. 

Earlier, the Delhi Police had said the alcometers (device to measure alcohol content in a breath sample) will not be used in the city due to the COVID-19 outbreak. If anybody is found driving in an inebriated state, action will be taken after their proper medical check-up. 

A total of 174 challans were issued for dangerous driving and 706 for unauthorised parking, police said. 

The total number of challans issued is 1,336. A total of 221 vehicles were towed away. Last year, a total 1,012 challans were issued, they said. 

Police said traffic congestion and violations were much less this time.

