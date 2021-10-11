हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aam Aadmi Party

Aam Aadmi Party Youth wing starts membership campaign in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party's Youth Wing campaign has started in all 70 Vidhan Sabha segments of Delhi.

Zee News file pic

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party's Youth Wing has started a membership campaign in Delhi. The campaign has been started by the youth wing Delhi state in-charge Rohit Lakra and youth wing Delhi state president Ramesh Matiala. 

This campaign, which commenced on Sunday (October 11), has started in all 70 Vidhan Sabha segments of Delhi.

In the membership drive of AAP Youth Wing, today hundreds of youth of Badarpur Vidhan Sabha have taken membership of Aam Aadmi Party Youth Wing.

