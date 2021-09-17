AAP leader Vikas Goel slams BJP for corruption in MCD

New Delhi: North Delhi Municipal Corporation leader of the opposition from Aam Aadmi Party, Vikas Goel on Thursday informed that the BJP-ruled MCD has been caught in another scandal. A mall that was sealed in 2012 is being illegally run under their watch. On paper, the mall is sealed but the business of crores is going on indiscriminately by opening big showrooms in it. He said that despite the FIR being lodged for tampering with the sealed site, no action has been taken against the contractors.

A big nexus between BJP leaders and contractors in the Municipal Corporation is clear from this matter. The Aam Aadmi Party will make every effort to get this case investigated and bring the culprits to justice.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation Leader of Opposition Vikas Goel said, "BJP's MCD has only been involved in corruption and looting the people of Delhi for the last 15 years. Aam Aadmi Party keeps revealing new corruption scandals of BJP every day. Despite this, BJP leaders are not shying away from looting the people of Delhi. BJP knows that the people of Delhi are going to throw them out of MCD in the upcoming elections. That's why these people have started filling their pockets in new ways."

He further said, "Sometimes they commission money in illegal construction of buildings, sometimes they commission it to hide the corruption of the people sitting on top, whereas sometimes they do it by increasing taxes unnecessarily from the poor and traders. While the Delhi Government is trying its best to clean the three mountains of garbage they have created, they are stealing from it and now, yet again, a new scandal has been exposed."

He said, "A mall in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation that was sealed in 2012 is still running illegally. Known as New Diamond, this multi-storey building is located on the Ajmal Khan Road of the Karol Bagh Zone. The Karol Bagh Zone booked the mall in 2012 because of illegal construction on all floors. This means that according to the records, it is sealed on paper, but by opening big showrooms in it, the business of crores is being indiscriminately carried out. This case has made it clear that there is a massive nexus between the BJP leaders sitting in the municipal corporation and the contractors. I am told that some big names from the Delhi BJP are involved in this matter. There is even an FIR registered for tampering with the sealed site, but no action is being taken against the contractors."

The AAP councillor said, "When this building was sealed, the BJP abused its power and the contractors had broken the seal themselves. But the building was sealed again by the Municipal Corporation and an FIR was also lodged against the owners of the property at Karol Bagh police station. But this mall was once again opened and big showrooms were set up again because of the political power of the BJP leaders of Delhi."

"I have come to know that the people who have built this mall have many such illegally constructed big properties in the Karol Bagh area. But the BJP ruling the municipal corporation is not taking any action against anyone because of its want for money. The BJP only has about 7-8 months left in the corporation, due to which it is not leaving even a single opportunity for looting the MCD by corrupt means. The BJP has betrayed the people of Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party will never allow the BJP's wrong intentions to succeed. We will try our best to get this case investigated properly and the culprits are brought to justice," he added.

