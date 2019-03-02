AgustaWestland case: Rajiv Saxena to record statement on March 5

NEW DELHI: The Patiala House Court will on March 5 record statement of Rajiv Saxena who recently moved an application to be an approver in the AgustaWestland case.

Saxena will record his statement before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal during an in-chamber hearing.

These statements would be recorded under section 306 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Saxena`s statement holds importance as he may make startling revelations in the case.

Counsels for both Enforcement Directorate and Saxena will not be allowed while the latter is recording the statement.

ED is being represented by Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh and advocate Naveen Matta, while senior advocate Geeta Luthra and advocate Shivani Luthra are defending Saxena.

On February 27, Saxena had moved an application in Delhi`s Patiala House Court before Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar.

Saxena himself had told the court that he was not under any pressure and assurance was neither given or sought from him.

"(I have) no intention to not cooperate. A logical consequence is to give testimony in the case. (I am under) no pressure. It is on my free will completely and the complete understanding of the case. No assurances were given and none sought," Saxena told the court during the hearing on his plea seeking to turn an approver.

In line with the recommendation put forth by the ED, Saxena was provided with round the clock security cover, as part of which he was provided with three armed personnel.

The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India on January 31 in connection with the Rs 3,600 crore deal for the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

Saxena was allegedly operating a number of bank accounts in Switzerland in which huge amounts of money were deposited, according to a government dossier.