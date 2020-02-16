Coronavirus: Samples of 406 people at ITBP quarantine facility in Delhi found negative

New Delhi: The final coronavirus test reports of all 406 people at Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi have been found negative. The tests were done a couple of days ago at the ITBP centre by a professional team of doctors.

All of them had travelled back to India in the first week of February from Wuhan (China), the epicentre of the epidemic that has killed over 1665 people to date.

They will be discharged on Monday (February 17) afternoon based on the advisory of Ministry of Health with due medical procedures and protocols.

Meanwhile, in a statement released on Sunday (February 16), the Japanese authorities informed that two more Indians aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for COVID- 19. They have been sent a medical facility for further treatment and quarantine. This is in addition to the three positive cases reportedly earlier. The total number of positive cases aboard the cruise ship is now 355.

The Embassy of India in Tokyo is co-ordinating with the Japanese government and ship management company for the safety and welfare of Indian nationals onboard.