Arvind Kejriwal alleges 'dangerous spurt in serious crimes', Delhi Police counters claims

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi Police were on Sunday locked in a war of words over the cases of crime being reported in the national capital. The Delhi CM tweeted that there has been a rise in crime claiming that there have been nine murders in one day across the city.

In a tweet, he said: "Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for safety & security of Delhiites ?"

However, the Delhi Police soon responded to the CM's allegations on the microblogging site and gave statistics to prove that the claims made by Kejriwal were not true. "No such increase in crime in Delhi. Overall heinous crimes down by 10% this year compared to 2018. Similarly heinous crime committed against senior citizens also down by 22% due to preventive efforts of Delhi police," the police tweeted.

It also added that the cases that have been cited by the CM were crimes borne out of family issues. "Also two of the three incidents of murder which Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal is referring have been committed by family members or persons living in the house. Both cases are solved & accused arrested. In the Vasant Vihar case also entry is friendly and police has vital leads," the Delhi Police said.

Kejriwal's tweet came hours after an elderly couple who had retired from government service was found murdered along with their maid in Delhi's Vasant Vihar area. All three identified as 78-year-old Vishnu Mathur, 75-year-old Shashi Mathur and 20-year-old Khushbu had their throats slit.

This is not the first time that Kejriwal has launched a verbal attack on the Delhi Police. Ever since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government came to power in 2015, Kejriwal has been engaged in a power struggle with the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor over control of Delhi Police and other services in the national capital.