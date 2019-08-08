Arvind Kejriwal announces free Wi-Fi in Delhi, promises 15 GB free data per month to every user

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reiterated that the Aam Aadmi Party government will start providing free Wi-Fi Internet service, a key poll promise of his party, to residents in the national capital 'soon'.

The AAP convenor said that the work to provide free Wi-Fi has started in a way. Kejriwal made these remarks while addressing a press conference in the national capital during which he said that every user will be given 15 GB data free, every month.

''11,000 hotspots will be installed across Delhi. The work to provide free Wi-Fi has started in a way. Every user will be given 15 GB data free, every month. This is the first phase,'' the Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal-led AAP had earlier made the promise to Delhiites that if the party comes to power in the national capital, it would provide free Wi-Fi Internet service across Delhi.

It had helped the party garner support among the youth ahead of the Assembly polls in February 2015.

It may be recalled that Kejriwal's party came third in the four parliamentary seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha 2019 election. His announcement regarding free Wi-Fi holds significance since the assembly elections are just nine months away.

On Monday, the AAP supremo had announced populist measures such free rides on Metro and bus fares for women commuters, which he claimed would become operational over the next two-three months. The freebies are likely to cost around Rs 1,600 crore a year of the exchequer.

In the AAP manifesto for the 2015 assembly election, Kejriwal had promised “to make Wi-Fi freely available in public spaces across Delhi.

''Citywide Wi-Fi can help in bridging the digital divide. It will also provide an impetus to education, entrepreneurship, business, employment and also tie in with women’s safety initiatives,” the AAP manifesto said.