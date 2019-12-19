Arvind Kejriwal launches free WiFi hotspots in Delhi amid internet shutdown due to anti-CAA protests

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the much-awaited free WiFi hotspot scheme, even as mobile and internet services were partially suspended in parts of the the national capital due to ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. While Kejriwal launched the scheme at the ITO bus stand, his deputy Manish Sisodia launched the scheme at the Vishwavidyalaya Metro station.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said, "it is an irony that the day we started the free internet scheme, the internet services are being shut in the city." "We hope that the situation will be soon brought under control," he added.

Over 100 hotspots were given to the national capital, as part of Kejriwal`s poll promise of providing free internet in the city. He said in the next six months, the city will get 11,000 hotspots. "This is phase one. In phase two, we will give hotspots to the entire city."

Live TV

On Thursday, the anti-CAA protests gained momentum, following which the Delhi Police wrote to mobile phone operators including Airtel, Jio, MTNL, BSNL, and Vodafone Idea to stop all communication services in many parts of the national capital.

The areas where the cellular services have been shut include north and central Delhi. Mandi House, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, Seelampur, Jafrabad and Bawana are other areas where mobile services have been curtailed.