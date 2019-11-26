Arvind Kejriwal stresses honest implementation of Constitution

New Delhi: Had the nation implemented the Constitution honestly, India would have been the number one country in the world, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Tuesday, adding his government faced many problems as the Constitution was not fully implemented.

Addressing students, teachers and principals of the Delhi government schools on the occasion of the concluding ceremony of Delhi government`s "Constitution At 70" campaign, Kejriwal said his government worked according to the Constitution despite facing obstacles.

"If we implement the Constitution for a day honestly, no one can stop us to be number one in the world. If we follow it fully, our country will be number one in the world," he said.

The Delhi and the Central governments had been at loggerheads over several programmes of the state government.

He also administered the oath of the Constitution to students and teachers.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said the Constitution was not just Constitution but a way of living for the people.

"It teaches us how we should live with each other. We should not only talk about our rights but also our duties," Sisodia said adding education and the Constitution ensured that all were equal.

November 26 is celebrated as the Constitution Day, also known as the National Law Day, to commemorate adoption of the Constitution. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950.

In August, the Delhi government has launched the `Constitution at 70` campaign for the students, calling it the first phase of the `Desh Bhakti` curriculum.

Three-month campaign, during which students learned about constitutional values, concluded on Tuesday. The campaign, for students of Class 6 to 11, included an hour-long session on liberty, equality and fraternity per week.