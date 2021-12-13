हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Atishi

Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj launch 'Yuddh Pradushan Ke Virrudh' campaign to encourage people to use public transport

Kalkaji MLA Atishi and Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj raised awareness about the Delhi government's campaign "Yuddh Pradushan Ke Virrudh" campaign at CR Park.

Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj launch &#039;Yuddh Pradushan Ke Virrudh&#039; campaign to encourage people to use public transport
Zee News Image

New Delhi: To promote and raise awareness about the Delhi government's campaign "Yuddh Pradushan Ke Virrudh" campaign, Kalkaji MLA Atishi and Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj arrived at CR Park on Sunday morning. Both MLAs spent the morning with the general public, encouraging people to stay healthy by participating in various sports such as Zumba, Yoga, and Cycling. They also urged people to use public transportation as much as possible to reduce pollution.

The way both MLAs interacted with the public to support the government's campaign was well received by the general public. Women, children, and elders who came to the park early in the morning participated in the campaign's activities and expressed their appreciation for it.

Talking to the media, MLA Atishi said, "One of the objectives of running the Raahgiri campaign is to make the public aware of the option of walking. If our areas have enough space for walking and cycling on the roads, then should utilise that"

At the same time, Atishi stated that the Delhi Government is engaged in a lengthy war to reduce Delhi's pollution, a battle in which the general public plays a role. Gopal Mohan from Dialogue and Development Commission, also present on the occasion, stated that it has been the goal of DDC to ensure that Team Raahgiri continues to organise this excellent program in different parts of Delhi.

Even on a cold winter morning, the Delhi Government and Raahgiri Foundation's campaign received a lot of support from the public, and individuals of all ages praised the Raahgiri campaign.

