New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the sensational Rs 25-crore jewellery theft in Delhi’s Bhogal, the Delhi Police on Friday arrested three accused from Chhattisgarh in connection with the case. According to the Delhi Police team, three accused arrested in connection with the case are - Lokesh Srivastava (main accused), Shiva Chandravanshi, and one unnamed person.

#WATCH | Bhogal jewellery shop theft | Two persons have been detained in the case, from Chhattisgarh. Their interrogation is underway.



Rs 12.50 lakh in cash and over 18kg of gold and diamonds have been seized from one of the accused, in Durg.



(Visuals from Durg, Chhattisgarh)

A lot of gold has been recovered, the Delhi Police said in a briefing, adding that this gang has done the same in Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh as well.

#WATCH | Delhi: Latest visuals from the jewellery shop which was looted in Delhi's Bhogal area.



Two persons have been detained in the case, from Chhattisgarh. Their interrogation is underway. Rs 12.50 lakh in cash and over 18kg of gold and diamonds have been seized from one of…

The accused had allegedly broken into a jewellery store in south Delhi's Jangpura on Thursday and escaped with ornaments worth Rs 20-25 crore. The incident occurred at Umrao Jewellers in the Bhogal area between Sunday evening and Thursday morning.

Thieves entered the terrace of a four-storey building next to the store, reached the ground floor where the strongroom was located, disconnected CCTV cameras, and drilled a hole into the wall to enter the locker.