trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668575
NewsDelhi
BHOGAL JEWELLERY SHOP

Big Breakthrough In Delhi's Rs 25 Crore-Jewellery Theft; 3 Arrested, 18KG Gold Seized

Bhogal Jewellery Shop Theft: Rs 12.50 lakh in cash and over 18 kg of gold and diamonds have been seized from one of the accused, said Delhi Police.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 01:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Big Breakthrough In Delhi's Rs 25 Crore-Jewellery Theft; 3 Arrested, 18KG Gold Seized

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the sensational Rs 25-crore jewellery theft in Delhi’s Bhogal, the Delhi Police on Friday arrested three accused from Chhattisgarh in connection with the case. According to the Delhi Police team, three accused arrested in connection with the case are - Lokesh Srivastava (main accused), Shiva Chandravanshi, and one unnamed person.

 

 

A lot of gold has been recovered, the Delhi Police said in a briefing, adding that this gang has done the same in Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh as well.

 

 

The accused had allegedly broken into a jewellery store in south Delhi's Jangpura on Thursday and escaped with ornaments worth Rs 20-25 crore. The incident occurred at Umrao Jewellers in the Bhogal area between Sunday evening and Thursday morning.

Thieves entered the terrace of a four-storey building next to the store, reached the ground floor where the strongroom was located, disconnected CCTV cameras, and drilled a hole into the wall to enter the locker.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train