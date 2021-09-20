BJP covering up their corrupt deeds as it fears losing MCD elections: Aam Admi Party

New Delhi: AAP Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj informed that the party Aam revealed in April how BJP councillors are looting people of Delhi and now that they fear losing in the MCD elections, they are hastily covering up for their corrupt deeds.

BJP's Delhi Unit President Adesh Gupta has written a letter to 3 councillors in which it was informed that they were sacked from the party for 6 years because complaints of financial corruption were received against them.

Bhardwaj said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is again trying to deceive the people of Delhi; sacking people from the party on the basis of corruption is not proper action, rather getting them investigated by the CBI, ACB and Vigilance Dept is. He further informed the BJP had conducted a survey recently which predicted that out of the 272 MCD seats, they won't be able to secure even 45.

BJP is going to lose badly in the upcoming MCD elections, therefore it is taking these hollow and cosmetic actions to gain public sympathy, he said.

AAP Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "For the past one year, the Aam Aadmi Party has been conducting weekly press conferences and presenting evidence to show the malpractices by the BJP and corrupt practices carried out by the BJP there. And we have given evidence of corruption against over 2 dozen Municipal Councillors in Delhi. We have informed them how they are indiscriminately extorting money from building constructors, how for every lenter, at least Rs. 5 Lakh worth of bribes are being extorted. BJP’s Adesh Gupta used to refute our claims and say that we were liars. Let me remind you that during the 2017 MCD Elections, BJP politicians were so notorious for their corrupt practices, that they had to replace all of those candidates and come up with a new list. They said that they were bringing new and honest faces to the updated list and begged the people of Delhi to give them a chance.

"Naye Chehre Nayi Udaan, Delhi Maange Kamal Ka Nishaan" was their election slogan but it seems to have failed as well. It has come to our notice recently that the BJP had conducted a survey that predicted that out of the 272 MCD seats, they won't be able to secure even 45. To cope with this downfall and minimize damage, the BJP has started to fire its councillors while calling out their 'corruption'. Since the mayor has been elected and the standing committee elections have taken place as well, the BJP is now dumping its councillors. Since they don't need them now and the MCD elections are due soon, the BJP is putting on a show of sacking these councillors from the party.”

He said while describing the hollow nature of these actions, "What's worth noticing is that the letter which Adesh Gupta has written to EDMC's Ragini Bablu Pandey (Municipal Councillor of New Ashok Nagar) and SDMC's Sanjay Thakur (Municipal Councillor of Saidulajab) stated that they have received multiple complaints of financial corruption against the councilors. Post which, they were also warned of the same but since they were not complying, they would be saved from the party for 6 years. When Adesh Gupta had complaints of financial corruption against these councillors, what were they waiting for? The BJP has CBI, ACB, Vigilance Department of the MCD, the entire Central Government and even the LG. Even then, they haven't submitted even a single complaint to the authorities. Even today, the BJP is sitting as a mute spectator and not complaining against them. After 5 years of governing the MCD, the BJP is now trying cosmetic action against these councillors which is all a farce. They are out and out deceiving the people of Delhi. Real action would constitute getting them investigated."

Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "The Aam Aadmi Party has conducted press conferences against 2 out of these 4 councillors already. I remember that I myself had done a press conference against Sanjay Thakur. I showed a video in which the BJP General Secretary, who had succumbed to Covid-19, was herself saying that their councillor was hiding in a building where he went to ask for bribes. The BJP was calling their own General Secretary and AAP liars but now they have sacked him and are saying that It is the slogan of Modiji, "Na Khaaunga, Na Khaane Dunga". I think that this is very shameful.``

He added, "We have done press conferences on dozens of BJP councillors in the past. One of them, the councillor from Greater Kailash, Shikha Rai, was openly encroaching a plot of Rs. 10 Crores in GK-1 M Block market. We also talked about Inderjeet Sehrawat in 2 press conferences and revealed how he had done unauthorised construction on crores worth of land and how his net worth had increased multiple folds ever since he became a councillor. BJP's own MLA, Anil Bajpayee exposed the party's corruption and we shared its audio recording with the public. If the BJP really wants to take action, then they should get these people investigated by CBI and ACB and not involve them in such hollow party sacking activities."

