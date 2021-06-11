BJP has become 'Bharatiya Jhagda Party': Manish Sisodia's jibe amid ration scheme row

New Delhi: Manish Sisodia, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister on Friday (June 11) hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling it “Bharatiya Jhagda Party” and accused it of constantly “abusing” state governments and chief ministers including Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Sisodia made veiled references to remarks made by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

“A very senior minister of the Central government held a press conference right now. I saw it too. He abused Arvind Kejriwal on ration, vaccines and many other things. These days, central government ministers have only one job – to abuse Kejriwal. They don’t talk of nation-building or any other important issue,” he said.

Further, Sisodia said the Union ministers and BJP leaders were constantly attacking CM's of other state governments too. “From morning to night, they keep abusing state governments. Sometimes it is Bengal, sometimes Jharkhand, or Maharashtra. Do they have no other work left? Union ministers and BJP leaders are all doing the same,” said Sisodia.

Earlier, Prasad called Delhi government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme a “jumla”.

“You couldn’t provide doorstep delivery of oxygen, medicines, and now you want to give ration… Delhi government is under control of the ration mafia, as are their decisions. I’m saying this with full responsibility,” he said.

On June 5, Centre had scrapped Delhi government’s flagship ration delivery scheme saying that the Kejriwal government did not seek the approval.

With this scheme, the delivery of packed wheat flour and rice were to be delivered to the beneficiaries at their doorstep. The scheme, which was announced under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna’ (MMGGRY) of the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) of the National Food Security Act, 2013 was notified by the government on February 20. The scheme was aimed at benefiting 72 lakh people.

