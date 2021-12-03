BJP’s Rajinder Ladla, Hemlata Ladla, and Bollywood actor Omkar Jaitley join Aam Aadmi Party

New Delhi: Influenced by the historic work being done by the Kejriwal government in all areas, including schools, hospitals, electricity, water, roads, and Wi-Fi, people are constantly joining the Aam Aadmi Party. Aam Aadmi Party's National Secretary Pankaj Gupta welcomed Rajinder Ladla from BJP, his wife Hemlata Ladla, and Bollywood actor-director Omkar Jaitley to the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday.

'AAP' Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta and 'AAP' MLA Sanjeev Jha welcomed them to the party by making them wear caps and patkas. During this event, Azadpur Mandi Chairperson Adil Khan was also present.

Aam Aadmi Party National Secretary Pankaj Gupta said, “Uncountable people from all walks of life are joining the AAP family after being influenced by the policies of the Kejriwal government and the Delhi development model. In the same series, BJP Mandal Convenor Rajinder Ladla, along with his wife Hemlata Ladla, is joining the Aam Aadmi Party. Rajinder Ji was the BJP SC Morcha district president and vice-president of Delhi State Regar Samaj. He fought on a BJP ticket in 2012, in which he got 9548 votes. In 2017, he fought independently in which he got 4657 votes. He was behind the BJP candidate by just 1200 votes. Many associates of Rajinder Ji are also joining the Aam Aadmi Party. This includes former Mandal President Mahendra Kumar, Yuva Morcha district in-charge Vijay Kumar, Delhi State President of Brahmin Samaj Ajay Sharma, and Yuva Morcha Mantri Suraj Ladla.”

He further said, “One of the people joining the party is a celebrity from Bollywood. We have actor-director Omkar Jaitley is joining the Aam Aadmi Party today. He has also been working as a social activist since 2008 and provides free food for destitute dogs every day. I am very delighted that people doing such noble work are joining our party. I warmly welcome everyone to the Aam Aadmi Party.”

On joining the Aam Aadmi Party, Rajinder Ladla said, “I am tremendously honored to join this party. I have given 23 years of my life to BJP, where I always aimed to work in the interest of the public. But gradually, I realized I am working at a party where the only thing happening is corruption. Even in BJP ruled MCD, people are harassed in different ways. During COVID times, when everyone's pockets became loose, the BJP was increasing the taxes. In our area, most of the business is of ladies' slippers, and everyone faced a lot of trouble because of the tax hike by the BJP. That's why I felt I should settle directly at the feet of the common man. That's why for the last several months I was trying to join the Aam Aadmi Party and finally, that day has arrived.”

Omkar Jaitley said, “In my line of profession, we keep getting offers to join many parties. But I made up my mind to join the Aam Aadmi Party because I am very much impressed by the working style of this party. Along with acting, I also aim to serve society. I feel that with the ideology and policies of Arvind Ji, I will be able to contribute to the development of society very well.”

