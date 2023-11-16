BREAKING: Delhi Govt Forms Special Task Force To Enforce GRAP 4 Measures To Curb Pollution

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday constituted a six-member Special Task Force (STF) to ensure the implementation of GRAP-4 measures as part of efforts to curb the rising pollution in the national capital and prevent declining air quality. Making the announcement, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the STF will be headed by the special secretary of the environment department.

" The current situation is such that for 2-3 days the AQI is going to remain in the 'very poor' category only because as per the prediction for tomorrow, the wind speed...will remain low...till wind speed increases, the AQI will stay in 'very poor' category, "Gopal Rai said. “By looking at this, a decision has been taken today that we need to monitor the implementation of GRAP-4 on the ground...for that 6-member Special Task Force has been formed, Special Secretary Environment will be in charge of this,” the minister added.

#WATCH | On Delhi pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai says, " The current situation is such that for 2-3 days the AQI is going to remain in the 'very poor' category only because as per the prediction for tomorrow, the wind speed...will remain low...till wind speed… pic.twitter.com/1uXXsjjkHZ — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

The announcement was made following a review meeting called by Rai with the environment department and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) officials at the Delhi Secretariat.

Thick Smog In Delhi, Air Quality 'Severe'

On Thursday morning, the national capital was shrouded in a thick blanket of smog, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at the 'severe' category in several parts of the city. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality at 7 am on Thursday in Bawana was recorded at 442, RK Puram was 418 in Jahangirpuri it was 441 in Dwarka it was 416 in Alipur 415, in Anand Vihar at 412, in ITO it was 412 and near the Delhi airport the AQI was recorded at 401.

Nine out of 11 state capitals analysed in India recorded higher pollution in the first 12 hours after Diwali celebrations this year as compared to last year. The government's National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) tracker analysed PM 2.5 (fine particulate matter) data for 11 capital cities.

Meanwhile, Delhi's LG VK Saxena has called for concrete action from the state government to combat pollution. "The real solution to pollution in Delhi lies in Delhi itself. We can mitigate the choking smog by reducing the dust that our unrepaired roads, unpaved pavements & construction sites cause. We can employ effective means to curb our vehicular emissions. Blaming others cannot and should not be an alibi for gross inaction over the years. Since the deadly smog in 2016, this has become a recurrent issue subjected to nothing but platitudes and rhetoric. Nothing concrete after the implementation of CNG in Delhi and the construction of a maze of flyovers since then, has been attempted. Delhi needs action, not mere posturing. We can achieve sustainable goals within a fixed timeline" the LG posted on X.

Rai on Wednesday announced that the government was closely monitoring the city's pollution levels and will consider measures such as artificial rain and the implementation of the odd-even rule if the situation escalates to the 'Severe' plus category.

The pollution control measures under stage four of the GRAP are currently underway in the national capital. According to the AQI scale, readings between 0 and 50 are considered ”good”, 51 and 100 are ”satisfactory”, 101 and 200 are ”moderate”, 201 and 300 are ”poor”, 301 and 400 are ”very poor”, and 401 and 450 are “severe”and above 450 are “severe+”.